Two cycle paths for Verbano Province

Two cycle paths are being planned for Lower Verbano Province; one will run along the shore of Lake Maggiore, the other will connect it to Lake Varese. At what stage are we, and what are the prospects for cyclotourism, which is still underdeveloped, in the area?

This will be the topic of discussion at the meeting (on Friday, 21 February), which marks the beginning of the “Pedalarcultura 2020” calendar, organised by LibEreria at the Bottega del Romeo .

Talks will be given by Marco Magrini (Varese Province councillor), Franco Oregioni (Mayor of Monvalle), Philip Costeloe (EMAS Coordinator, JRC Ispra), Valerio Montieri (architect and FIAB member), and Lorenzo Franzetti (journalist).

The event is being organised by LibEreria at the Bottega del Romeo, in collaboration with FIAB Ciclocittà, the JRC Ispra Cultural Committee and AIACE.

The meeting is being held on Friday 21 February 2020, at 8.45 p.m., at the Club House in Via Esperia 467, Ispra.