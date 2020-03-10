A walk on the Tibetan bridge

The Ticino Turismo video takes us along the Tibetan bridge, which connects Monte Carasso and Sementina …

The Tibetan bridge (270m long, and weighing 50 tonnes), which was built by the Curzútt-S. Barnàrd Foundation, makes it possible to cross the impassable valley, which divides the towns of Monte Carasso and Sementina. The bridge connects Curzútt and S. Bernardo to the Via delle Vigne, making it possible to hike into an area that is full of history, landscapes, and gourmet delights.

The bridge is anchored at a height of 696m above sea level, and, at its central point, is no less than 130m above the ground. The walkway, which is just 1 m wide, is made of larch wood. Walking along it is a unique experience, and thanks to the considerable safety measures, experienced hikers, intrepid young people and families alike venture out onto it.

The bridge is easy to get to, thanks to the cable car, which goes from Monte Carasso to Mornera, via Curzútt. The ancient and picturesque hill town of Curzútt is the ideal starting point to discover an area that is full of history.