What to eat during the isolation for the Coronavirus

There are no miracle diets against viral infections. Surely, however, following a proper dietary lifestyle helps to facilitate the healing process and in times like these, smart working and reduced mobility at home, to avoid putting on too much weight. For this reason, the Ministry of Health has disseminated a series of useful suggestions for a healthy diet during social isolation that come from the Italian Society of Human Nutrition. Here they are.

To avoid weight gain, bring to the table only what you have decided to eat, serve a “correct” portion of each course and do not add anything else, reduce the consumption of sugary drinks and other products rich in sugar, avoid the abuse of salt and seasonings that are rich in fat.

Above all, consume at least 5 servings a day of fruit and vegetables, sources of minerals and vitamins (particularly vit. C and vit. A) useful for strengthening the immune system and protecting the respiratory tract.

Strive to maintain regular but limited motor activity, e.g. exercise bikes, treadmills but also free body gymnastics 1 or 2 times a day and try if possible to expose your arms and legs to the sun every day for 15-30 minutes to promote endogenous vitamin D synthesis.

Think that the need to stay at home and in the family can be an opportunity to devote more attention and a little more time to the preparation of healthier and tastier food, respecting our Mediterranean traditions: it will benefit your health but also your mood.

Do not taste the food during the preparation of the dishes and never eat standing up and hurriedly, but set the table every time: devote time to conviviality during meals because it is a moment of aggregation with the family and useful to encourage children to have a varied diet every day, rich in fruits, vegetables and legumes setting them a good example.

Make sure that the children help you in the preparation of food: in this way you will avoid boredom and whims and it is always more fun and easier to eat what you have chosen and helped to prepare.

