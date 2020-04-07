Homework, music and P.E. for children at home

The schools have been closed for more than a month, and although, at the beginning, for many children the situation might have seemed like a holiday, as the isolation continues, the first problems have begun to arise. In addition to the difficulties of adapting to the new teaching methods, children are unable to meet up and have fun with their friends. Brebbia town council have decided, therefore, to find solutions also to satisfy the needs of their youngest citizens to have fun.

“Our children and their schoolmates and friends have lost the places where they can socialise and integrate, along with many other precious moments for sharing. To make this period of isolation easier, we’ve decided to operate some extra services dedicated to the youngest,” the town council said.

The project will involve a number of activities, starting with a homework support service, which will be open to small groups of children, divided according to their age. In addition to this, there will be listening and reading groups and yoga, P.E. and relaxation classes, which will be taught by a psychomotor therapist.

The activities are reserved for the residents of Brebbia; to participate, you need to fill in a form, which can be downloaded from the council’s website, in the section “Portale genitori” (Parents’ Portal).