There is water on the Moon: the discovery thanks to NASA’s flying telescope
Traces of water have been detected in a large crater on the lunar face visible from Earth. The results of the study published in "Nature".
An old human dream, that of staying permanently on the Moon, is perhaps a little closer after the discoveries reported yesterday about the presence of water on Earth’s only natural satellite.
Nature, one of the most important and authoritative scientific journals, has in fact published a study coordinated by NASA – the aerospace agency of the United States – and made possible by the use of “SOFIA”, a flying telescope, according to which traces of water are present in the large crater called Clavius located on the face of the Moon visible from Earth.
The telescope, mounted on board of a Boeing 747, analysed the spectrum of the Moon at a wavelength of 6 micrometres at which water can no longer be confused with other substances; the instruments used until now did not allow to distinguish whether the signal derived from the water molecule or from the hydroxyl bound to minerals.
The fact that the water is located in the Clavius crater is also interesting because, until now, only traces of ice had been detected in some cavities that are always in the shade; in this case, however, the affected area is periodically illuminated by sunlight.
“This discovery poses new challenges to our understanding of the lunar surface and poses fascinating questions about resources useful for deep space exploration,” explained Paul Hertz, director of NASA’s astrophysics division.
Translated by Andrei Aldea and Edoardo Graziani
Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Felice su Ambulanze in coda al pronto soccorso di Gallarate. Molte le richieste di ricovero ma mancano i posti
gokusayan su Croce di bronzo al caporal maggiore Matteo Toia, aggredito con le forbici a Milano
gokusayan su Senza mascherina in stazione a Varese, aggredisce gli agenti e danneggia uffici in Questura: arrestato
lenny54 su Fontana: “Lombardia tutta in zona rossa, prime deroghe solo fra 2 settimane”
turi su Lombardia in zona rossa, Fontana: "Decisione del governo incomprensibile"
antonio_cantele su Lombardia in zona rossa, Fontana: "Decisione del governo incomprensibile"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.