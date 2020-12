No data consumption for distance learning. Vodafone, Tim and Wind Tre agree

Following lessons online will not be a problem anymore, at least on a telephonic plan. The students who follow the lessons from their mobile phones and their tablets will be able to do that without consuming the mobile data of the mobile phone contracts.

Indeed, in the last days, the Ministers for Education Lucia Azzolina and for Equal Opportunities and for the Family, Elena Bonetti, for Economic Development, Stefano Patuanelli, and for Technological innovation and Digitisation Paola Pisano had invited all major telecommunication operators to identify solutions to make it easier for children to follow lessons online.

According to ANSA , Tim, Vodafone and Wind Tre have already joined this appeal, accepting the Government’s invitation to exclude distance learning platforms from the expected data consumption in contracts. Vodafone has announced that they will already start tomorrow (November, 19), while Wind Tre will start from November, 23.

Translated by Mariachiara Bignoli and Debora de Benedetto

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke