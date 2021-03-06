Rai Radio Live talks about the Way of Oropa
The Piedmontese itinerary will be the protagonist of the programme “10 passi nella storia” The Cammino di Oropa (Way of Oropa) will be the protagonist of "10 passi nella storia” (10 steps through history), the Rai Radio Live show.
The Piedmontese itinerary will be told on Friday 12 February at 12:00 and at 19:00 and it can also be heard again as a Podcast.
The route, from Santhià to Oropa, winds through territories which are rich in history, art and nature. It is a journey which was born and structured recently but that has nothing to envy the other better known “cousins”.
We tried it last summer and we talked about it in this article:
If you like slow tourism and you love this type of experiences, we recommend also “La via Francisca del Lucomagno”, the path on the ancient Lombard-Romanesque walk which from Constance, in the centre of Europe, leads to Pavia, going through Switzerland and the province of Varese.
Translated by Elisabetta Ciocca and Sara Mentasti
Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke
