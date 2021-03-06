The life of the abyss invaded by plastic, in photographs by Mandy Barker

The pictures seem to be of another planet, what they show is almost alien, and yet beautiful, but in fact, they depict an awful reality, tonnes of plastic that has been thrown into the sea. The photographs are by Mandy Barker, were taken during dozens of international expeditions, and have been brought together in an exhibition that knocks the wind out of you.

It is called NET, and it is a project born out of the synergy between art, scientific research, denunciation and a proposal for action to safeguard the seas. These photographs testify to the emergency of plastic waste in the oceans, poetic images in which plastic is spreading into the life of the abyss, with disquieting simplicity.

The work, which has a huge emotional impact, is coordinated by the CNR Institute of Marine Sciences in Venice: marGnet, an innovative, interdisciplinary system that combines systems for mapping, recovering and converting plastic waste that spread to the sea bottom, with the possibility of transforming it into low-cost fuel for boats. The goal of the project is to discover new solutions to pollution from plastic, in terms of sustainability and the circular economy, especially in the fishing sector.

