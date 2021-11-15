Collisions with wild animals, what to do if you have an accident in Switzerland

Galleria fotografica Animali selvatici e sicurezza stradale 4 di 9

Switzerland (like many parts of Italy, including the Provinces of Varese and VCO) has to deal with an increasingly significant number of road accidents involving wild animals. According to the estimates published yesterday by the insurance company AXA, these accidents cause damage that amounts to more than CHF 50 million, with more than 3000 accidents involving wildlife reported to AXA, the largest Swiss company in the car insurance sector.

The cantons most affected are those of Jura, Graubünden, Fribourg and Thurgau, whereas Ticino is in the average . In general, accidents involving wild animals can occur in any season and at any time of day, but at some times of the year, you need to be particularly careful. “You need to take more care, especially in October, November and December. When the days get shorter, the wild animals come out into the open more frequently, particularly at times when there is more traffic. Furthermore, it’s dark in the morning and in the evening, so, in many cases, drivers become aware of the animals’ presence on the roadway too late,” explained Michael Pfäffli, the head of AXA’s accident service. At these times of the day, and especially on stretches of road that are close to the woods or that have warning signs, drivers should reduce speed and always be ready to brake. This is the advice of the AXA accident expert.

What should you do if you have an accident involving a wild animal in Switzerland? The rules of law require that you inform the police immediately. Anyone who informs the police at a later stage may incur criminal proceedings for animal abuse. The police will commission a gamekeeper, a hunter or another expert to look for the wounded animal and, if nothing else can be done, to put it down to prevent unnecessarily suffering. “Anyone who informs the police at a later stage, or only after a request from the insurance company may be punished and incur criminal proceedings for animal abuse,” explained Cyril Senn, a legal expert with AXA.

In Varese Province, accidents involving wild animals have almost doubled in the last four years. In other countries, there is a constant search for solutions (which are not always successful) to stop the slaughter of animals on the roads.