Easy guide to the Metaverse: past, present and future

Metaverse is currently one of the most commonly-heard words. The biggest tech and non-tech companies are competing against each other, with advertisements and investments, to conquer a prominent place also in the virtual world. Let’s try to understand better, with the aid of the MisterGadget.Tech experts, what this controversial “Metaverse” is and what is real in all of the rumours and speculations that surround it.

(photo: Photo Shutterstock/MisterGadget.Tech)

What is the Metaverse?

The Metaverse is a world made of virtual 3D spaces in which people use avatars to create interaction with each other. In an attempt to broaden our horizons, this virtual world can be considered a development of the Internet, in which it is possible to enter using Augmented and Virtual Reality viewers.

The metaverse can also be a synonym of cyberspace. However, it can also be interpreted in other ways. We can look at it more as a videogame which unfolds inside the Virtual reality, or as a new digital economy, in which people can buy intangible and digital goods.

However, the metaverse is also a new means of communication. We have just seen that there is no single definition that everyone agrees on. And there probably never will be, at least until we can experience it completely.

At the moment, we can simply speak about the metaverse as a future and futuristic project, pursued by companies that want to use it to create online activities, such as work, study, entertainment and shopping.

The Origin

The term Metaverse was used for the first time by Neal Stephenson in his 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash. Since then, the term has become increasingly popular, and numerous attempts have been made to create or design a virtual world.

Among the most famous attempts, there is “ Second Life ”, a virtual platform launched in 2003. Another attempt, which is very similar to what we today consider the metaverse, is World of Warcraft. The game takes place in a virtual reality, which stays active even when we are not playing.

Another game that is quite close to the metaverse is Fortnite: here, the users can take part in virtual concerts in person, with their avatars, and create a personalised world.

When did we start to speak again about the metaverse?

The use of the term “metaverse” exploded on a very specific date; it was on 28 October 2021 when Mark Zuckerberg announced his Metaverse project and his intention to rename his company “Meta”.

But Zuckerberg did not stop there. In December 2021, Meta launched its Virtual Reality-based, multiplayer platform, Horizon Worlds . The aim is to create a virtual space in which social interactions can be established. It is an initial attempt to achieve the ultimate metaverse version.

Phygital experience

The metaverse will be a phygital (physical and digital) experience. We will be able to have experiences that are real, or very close to real, made of emotions and feelings, but within a virtual space. Maybe for the first time, we will be able to test the psychological concept of presence, with the help, of course, of technologies, like viewers and augmented and virtual reality glasses. The final goal of this experience is to have a unique virtual identity that identifies us within the metaverse, a step forward with respect to social networks.

Consequences

If this project were indeed to see the light of day, we would have to consider a number of social, psychological, educational consequences.

The danger is that we will be introducing unhealthy changes and habits into people’s lives.

What might the metaverse be useful for, and why are so many people investing in it?

In the future, the metaverse should allow us to talk, establish friendships, work and do all kinds of real-world activities. Many companies have already started to conquer their own virtual spaces. Samsung, for example, has officially opened its first shop in the metaverse, inspired by the company’s New York shop.

The Municipality of Milan has created a virtual version of the Arco della Pace (Arch of Peace), using the innovative technique of architectural data sculpture.

Finally, many brands such as Gucci have started selling exclusive products for the virtual world.

When will it arrive?

Although it might seem very far off, many brands are investing billions of euros to bring this project to completion. So, maybe we should start learning more about the topic.

In particular, tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Unity and Roblox are building virtual infrastructures. Facebook is trying to create a team of developers and experts to bring the project to life.

There is no precise date. What we know is that this virtual world is getting closer and closer to our reality, and we must be ready for it. We will see what happens next.

Translated by Riccardo Cigna and Camilla Tofanelli

Reviewed by prof. Rolf Cook