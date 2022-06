Mondonico: a small hamlet in Valganna, that is waiting to be discovered

Mondonico, which comes under the municipality of Valganna, is located on the mountain of the same name.

The hamlet offers truly extraordinary panoramic views across the valleys of Varese Province. Despite the narrow street, it is easy to reach by car, from both Ganna and Bedero Valcuvia.

How to get to Mondonico

Mondonico is easy to reach, by car and on foot. If you come by car, set off from Ganna ( via Mondonico ), or from Bedero Valcuvia ( via Madonna degli Alpini ); in both cases, the road is simple, but there are some very narrow sections. On arriving in Mondonico, the car park is in Via Giuseppe Garibaldi . If you want to come on foot from Ganna, simply follow the road (Via Mondonico). From Bedero Valcuvia, you should walk along the Cadorna Line (where you will be surrounded by artefacts and trenches of the Northern Frontier ) to Via Giuseppe Garibaldi.

Mondonico is located not far from another popular place in Valganna, the Ganna Peat Bog, a place that, in winter, offers a truly enchanting experience.

