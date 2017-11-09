A mural and a poem to decorate the Sereni School

A mural to decorate the school. It has been produced by the students at the Vittorio Sereni Middle School, in Germignaga, under the artistic direction of their teacher, Eleonora Gritti.

The council, led by Mayor Marco Fazio, provided the materials and spaces, and the young painters got down to work, with brushes and paint.

“We chose from various pictures of panoramas from our province,” the art and image teacher explained. “The inspiration came from Sereni’s poem, ‘Terrazza’, which was painted on the internal side of the wall, and on the external side, on an area of 7 m2, the 140 students from the school painted the image of the valley, with the lake and the mountain.”

La poesia “Terrazza”, 1941 The poem “Terrace”, 1941

Improvvisa ci coglie la sera. Suddenly the evening seizes us.

Più non sai You no longer know

dove il lago finisca; where the lake finishes;

un murmure soltanto only a murmur

sfiora la nostra vita skims over our life

sotto una pensile terrazza. beneath a suspended terrace.

Siamo tutti sospesi We’re all hanging

a un tacito evento questa sera on a mute event this evening

entro quel raggio di torpediniera in that torpedoboat’s searchlight

che ci scruta poi gira se ne va. which scrutinises us then turning vanishes.