Christmas in the mountains, walking on the “bridge in the sky”
The simple suspension bridge in Val Tartano, the highest in Europe, is going to be open, also during the Christmas celebrations. It will be an opportunity to admire the mountains and the landscape during the winter season.
Seasons change, but the view is always evocative: in Valtellina, the “Bridge in the sky”, the highest simple suspension bridge in Europe, which offers a unique view of the valleys and mountains, is getting ready for the arrival of winter and Christmas.
The rope bridge, which was opened last September, in the heart of Val Tartano, is going to be open, also during the Christmas holidays, and, starting this weekend, in addition to walking its 234 metres, you will be able to immerse yourself in its Christmas atmosphere.
Of the Christmas events scheduled, we particularly recommend the large nativity scene in Val Tartano, which is unusual because the figures are man-sized, and the scenes portray the everyday life of the past (click here for info and opening times). The nativity scene is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (NIGHT-TIME OPENING: 26 and 29 December 2018, and 4 January 2019, from 8.30 p.m. to 10 p.m.).
Click here for info about the bridge, tickets and opening times
