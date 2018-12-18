Varese News

Do you want to go skiing without a car? Here come the “snow trains” for Lombardy’s ski slopes.

There are four destinations that can be reached thanks to Trenord’s specific packages, which include train fare, shuttle bus and ski passes.

Would you like to go skiing in the mountains, but you don’t want to drive or organise the car journey? There is a solution: again this year, in Lombardy, you can make the most of integrated packages, promoted by Trenord, which include the train fare, shuttle bus and ski passes.

In fact, Trenord offers a number of packages specifically for skiers, at favourable prices, to promote sport and fun.

There are currently four destinations that can be reached “by train”:

APRICA, skiing in the heart of the Bergamasque Alps;

MONTECAMPIONE, the beating heart of the lower Camonica Valley, with its panoramic view over Lake Iseo;

PONTE DI LEGNO, 100 km of slopes, a paradise for snow lovers;

VALMALENCO, a holiday of outdoor activities and ancient traditions.

