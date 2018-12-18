Do you want to go skiing without a car? Here come the “snow trains” for Lombardy’s ski slopes.
There are four destinations that can be reached thanks to Trenord’s specific packages, which include train fare, shuttle bus and ski passes.
Would you like to go skiing in the mountains, but you don’t want to drive or organise the car journey? There is a solution: again this year, in Lombardy, you can make the most of integrated packages, promoted by Trenord, which include the train fare, shuttle bus and ski passes.
In fact, Trenord offers a number of packages specifically for skiers, at favourable prices, to promote sport and fun.
There are currently four destinations that can be reached “by train”:
APRICA, skiing in the heart of the Bergamasque Alps;
MONTECAMPIONE, the beating heart of the lower Camonica Valley, with its panoramic view over Lake Iseo;
PONTE DI LEGNO, 100 km of slopes, a paradise for snow lovers;
VALMALENCO, a holiday of outdoor activities and ancient traditions.
For information
ALL THE NEWS ABOUT THE 2018-2019 WINTER SEASON
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
screw su «Droga nei boschi, contro gli spacciatori si muova il popolo dell'enduro»
Felice su Forum studenti, i ragazzi: "Non facciamo politica, vogliamo solo un posto dove studiare"
lx su «Abbiamo pulito una strada ma i sacchi ce li siamo dovuti portare a casa»
screw su Si inaugura la rotonda della stazione, decorata da rose e binari
Giorgio Martini Ossola su Taglio del nastro per il parcheggio Sempione
Felice su Picchiano e minacciano un ragazzo, arrestati due minorenni
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.