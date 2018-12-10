Rising pollution: “The air quality is poor”

The quality of the air we breathe is getting worse every day. For days, the network of ARPA detectors have been registering increases in pollutants, which are now well above the legal limits.

The main pollutants (PM10 and PM2.5) started to accumulate last Thursday, exceeding the threshold of 50 micrograms per cubic metre. Concentrations rose steadily until Tuesday, when the wind managed to clear away some of the pollution, but did not return the situation to normal. The PM 2.5, in particular, was of most concern: this should not exceed 25 μg/m3,but in recent days has reached 64 μg/m3 in Saronno, 49 μg/m3 in Varese, and as much as 72 μg/m3 in Como (in Busto Arsizio, it is not detected, ed.).

Incidentally, the forecasts do not indicate anything good for the next few days. The ARPA model predicts a progressive worsening of the air quality and the classification “poor” will effectively extend to the whole plain. Only on Saturday is there the prospect of advantageous conditions for dispersing the pollutants.