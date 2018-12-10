Rising pollution: “The air quality is poor”
Since Thursday, PM10 and PM2.5 have been above the maximum legal values, and the situation will continue to get worse, at least until Saturday. The first blocks due to the Air Agreement could begin.
The quality of the air we breathe is getting worse every day. For days, the network of ARPA detectors have been registering increases in pollutants, which are now well above the legal limits.
The main pollutants (PM10 and PM2.5) started to accumulate last Thursday, exceeding the threshold of 50 micrograms per cubic metre. Concentrations rose steadily until Tuesday, when the wind managed to clear away some of the pollution, but did not return the situation to normal. The PM 2.5, in particular, was of most concern: this should not exceed 25 μg/m3,but in recent days has reached 64 μg/m3 in Saronno, 49 μg/m3 in Varese, and as much as 72 μg/m3 in Como (in Busto Arsizio, it is not detected, ed.).
Incidentally, the forecasts do not indicate anything good for the next few days. The ARPA model predicts a progressive worsening of the air quality and the classification “poor” will effectively extend to the whole plain. Only on Saturday is there the prospect of advantageous conditions for dispersing the pollutants.
In this situation, the limitations laid down by the Air Agreement, that is, those jointly provided for by Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna for the implementation of a series of anti-pollution measures, may come into effect. The two activation limits provide for blocks on the more polluting vehicles and stricter regulations for heating fireplaces and stoves. All of the details on the standards can be found in a PDF, available by clicking here.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Felice su Marte e la futura esplorazione umana
Felice su La Lega in piazza a Roma: "Questo Governo durerà 5 anni"
lenny54 su La Lega in piazza a Roma: "Questo Governo durerà 5 anni"
Annalisa Anatra su Furto nella notte al bar Pirola
diadora su Da Elio allo chef Bottura: Milano ha assegnato gli "ambrogini"
Edoardo Favaron su Turismo in Lombardia, Varese sul podio dopo Milano e Brescia
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.