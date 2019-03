MIT launches the first robot that can do a backflip

Of course, it is no toy, even though MIT’s press office has uploaded a video to YouTube, showing all of these circus antics. The point is that the mini-cheetah, which is its name, is the first robot capable of making such moves.

Not only: it can also get up again, if its back is pushed to the ground. And it can be scaled: like Lego, you can add as many legs as you want. And it is easy to repair: each leg is moved by three small electric motors. If one of them breaks, it can be removed and replaced.