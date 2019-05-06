Orta, the charm of past times: art, history and culture

Alleys, porticoes, frescoed buildings, small shops: the municipality of Orta San Giulio, is one of the prettiest in Italy, and has received the Italian Touring Club’s Bandiera Arancione.

The ideal destination for a day trip (it is easy to get to from Varese and Milan) and a must on a tour of the pre-Alpine lakes straddling Piedmont and Lombardy, the village, which is in Novara Province, and which overlooks Lake Orta, welcomes visitors with its atmosphere of charm.

Overlooking the Island of San Giulio, Orta preserves traces of its past and offers moments of relaxation with its characteristic restaurants and bars on the lakeside or along the alleys of the village. From the main square, Piazza Motta, where there is the Palazzo della Comunità (which dates back to 1582), you can take one of the boats to the Island of San Giulio, which leave from the little harbour.

The island is the jewel of the lake and, in addition to about a dozen houses, is the location of the Mater Ecclesiae Abbey, which is home to cloistered Benedictine nuns. It is a place of study, and also contains renowned workshops of art and restoration of old fabrics.

The main road running through Orta leads to the square, and runs parallel to the lakeside. From the central street, a series of alleys lead to the bordering territories, offering a series of interesting routes: from Sacro Monte to the hamlets that overlook the lake.

Villa Crespi, with its unmistakable Moorish architecture, stands just outside the village. The renowned 5-star hotel houses the 2-star Michelin restaurant of Chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo. In 2018, the social network dedicated to travel and gastronomic experiences, TripAdvisor, named it the best restaurant in the category of luxury restaurants.

Because of its special atmosphere, Orta San Giulio has also inspired writers and film directors. The island and the village have been the location of several films and feature films, including Ante Up, by Paolo Nuzzi (1974), the screenplay Il Balordo (1978), and A Thorn in the Heart (1986), by Alberto Lattuada, which is based on the works of Piero Chiara. In 2016, the film director Giuseppe Tornatore shot several scenes of the film The Correspondence on Lake Orta.