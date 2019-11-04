Book houses in the city
“Take a book, leave a book” is an initiative promoted by the Department of Culture with the aim of promoting the reading and exchanging of books, through the positioning of dedicated houses in different parts of the city.
The Councillor for Culture, Chiara Autunno explains: “The houses, made of recycled plastic, have been placed in Corso Europa, where the relaxing atmosphere favors the desire to immerse oneself in good reading and in the playground of the lakeside, Mercurago, Dagnente and Montrigiasco in order to integrate the playful moment with the pleasantness of a book that can thus become a source of stimulus for children.”
“The initiative was born from the discussion with some mothers who have expressed the desire to facilitate the approach to reading for their children, fundamental to structure thoughts and enrich the language.”
