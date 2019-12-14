Lombardy, land of wine

“Lombardy is now well-known and acknowledged, in Italy and around the world, as a land of extraordinary wines, despite this tradition being less rooted than that of other regions. Our wine producers deserve all the praise: they’re always looking to the future, are effective in their communication and, what’s more important, extremely attentive to quality.” This was the comment of Fabrizio Rolfi, Lombardy Region’s Councillor for Agriculture, Nutrition and Green Systems, who participated in the presentation of ViniPlus 2020, at the Westin Palace Hotel in Milan.

This is the 14th year of the guide to quality wine productions in Lombardy, which is published by the Lombardy branch of the Italian Sommelier Association.

The guide reviewed 265 companies this year, all of which are united by their very high quality and their strong ties with their territories: 190 wines were awarded the “Four Camun Roses”, and 79 were awarded the “Golden Rose”. This 20% increase in the number of awarded wines reflects the great care of wine producers in Lombardy. This year, too, the guide will be delivered to more than 800 restaurants in Lombardy, and will also be available online, at www.viniplus.wine.

“In the years 2017-2018, the wines of Lombardy achieved a historic level of exports, but we also need to improve in the domestic market,” Rolfi added. “Ninety percent of the production in our region is labelled quality wine, thanks to 5 DOCGs, 21 DOCs and 15 IGTs. We need to carry on promoting our brands and making them international.”

“We have extraordinary territories, and wine is the product that best represents them. From this point of view, we are facing the great opportunity of wine tourism.”

Wine is also an element that is linked to regional tourism policies. “Lombardy is a land of great wines,” said Regional Councillor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing and Fashion, Lara Magoni, “thanks to the commitment and passion of a great many local producers, who know how to skilfully combine respect for traditions with the use of innovative methods. These high quality wines represent added value and a formidable driving force for food and wine tourism, and increasingly enhance and promote our territories.”

“Today, tourism has changed,” Magoni went on. “Visitors often choose their destination, on the basis of places linked to tastes and flavours, in search of a unique experience. In this sense, Lombardy is able to offer food and wine of unquestionable value, thanks also to wines of international prestige.”