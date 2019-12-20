Nearly a million people enter the United States every day.

Anyone arriving at an airport in the United States is subject to inspection by customs and border officials to verify compliance with immigration, customs and agriculture regulations.

The more international travellers know what to expect, the easier and faster the process becomes.

In this article we are going to find out together what documents are necessary to travel to the USA so that you are not caught off guard when you decide to visit the United States.

Which documents are required to travel to the USA?

Entering the United States can be a simple and seamless process when you are prepared.

All non-US residents must ensure that they have adequate documentation that meets the US government’s requirements to travel to their country.

The following section will provide some information and tips to help you navigate the process and procedures for entering the United States smoothly.

The first thing you need to do is to see if you are eligible for ESTA under the Visa Waiver Program.

ESTA

ESTA stands for Electronic System for Travel Authorization.

If your country is part of the Visa Waiver Program, you may not need a VISA if you decide to stay in the United States for less than 90 days.

Applications for ESTA that have been approved are valid for a period of two years or until your passport expires, whichever occurs first.

This will allow multiple trips to the United States without reapplying for another ESTA.

We recommend that you apply for ESTAs at least 72 hours in advance of your trip to the United States.

Real-time approval is not available and arrival at the airport without the previously approved ESTA is likely to result in denial of boarding.

How do I get ESTA?

The only way to apply for ESTA is online. You must visit the ESTA website and complete the application form.

As long as you have your passport details handy, it shouldn’t take more than a few minutes.

API

Another thing to do when you decide to visit the United States is to provide advance passenger information (API) to the airline.

API (Advance Passenger Information) is required for passengers that travel to the United States, Canada, Spain and Portugal.

This information is obligatory and is required in order to ensure aviation safety.

Passport

Last, but not least, it’s the passport.

It is strictly necessary to have a passport with you when you decide to travel to the United States.

The general rule is to have a passport that is valid for at least six months after the day you are scheduled to return to your country.

We have seen specifically what documents are required to travel to the USA.

It should also be remembered that the U.S. embassy or consulate in your country of residence may provide specific information about the documents required and the entry policy for travellers.