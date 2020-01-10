The “Verbano’s Black Tea” awarded in China
It is cultivated in the area of Val Grande National Park and it represents an innovative production with great potential
This is an important international award for the “Verbano’s Black Tea”, cultivated a few kilometres from the lake, in the area of Val Grande National Park.
The innovative production with great potential won the Gold Award for the category dedicated to the international black teas, during the International Black Tea Tasting Competition, an event of the field that occurred recently in China.
The event is organised by the Tea Industry Committee, an organisation that is overseen by the Ministry of Agriculture of the People’s Republic of China. The victory of the Italian production was decreed by a panel of experts from all over the world, both from consumer and producer countries, like China, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Vietnam, Kenya, the USA, Denmark, Australia and Russia.
The cultivation and the production of tea in the area of Verbano, and in particular in the area of the National Park, was started by a local company led by Paolo Zacchera.
It is a local activity, which is attracting also the attention of international producers: only a few months ago, the headquarters of the park in Vogogna hosted the first annual Meeting of European tea producers. The European association of tea producers has more than thirty participants scattered in Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Georgia and Italy. The choice of the place for the first historic meeting of the association rewards the effort of Compagnia del Lago Maggiore in the commitment to starting probably the biggest plantation in Europe to date, in the fields of Premosello Chiovenda. There are about 15,000 plants in the fields.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Andrea Camurani su Il fumo italiano arriva in Svizzera e il Comune si costituisce parte civile
Lena Bandi su Il fumo italiano arriva in Svizzera e il Comune si costituisce parte civile
Giorgio Martini Ossola su Il fumo italiano arriva in Svizzera e il Comune si costituisce parte civile
apetraccone su "Basta demagogia, non ci sono alternative a Trenord"
Felice su L'Unione Studenti: "Via i privati da Trenord e treni gratuiti per chi studia"
Felice su Lotteria Italia, caso Ferno: "Sospendete tutti i premi"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.