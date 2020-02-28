Towards the Camelia exhibition with the panorama train

By train to the 23rd edition of “Camelie Locarno“. An opportunity to participate in the historic event, unique of its kind, which in fact declares the beginning of spring and represents the perfect opportunity to reach the Swiss shore of Lake Maggiore.

“Camelie Locarno” can also be reached with the panoramic trains of the Vigezzina-Centovalli Railway, which connect Domodossola, the main centre of the Ossola Valley, to the renowned Locarno.

For the second consecutive year, the Vigezzina-Centovalli Railway offers a special discounted ticket which also includes reduced admission to “Camelie Locarno“. The round-trip ticket, without intermediate stops, is valid for two days and includes a seat reservation and the possible panoramic supplement.

Ticket prices available online at www.vigezzinacentovalli.com

“Camelie Locarno” represents the most important European exhibition dedicated to the Asian flower that was imported into Europe for the first time from Japan in the 18th century. The event is organized by the Swiss Camellia Society in collaboration with the Lake Maggiore Tourist Board and the City of Locarno. Taking part in “Camelie Locarno” allows you to take a real plunge into the scents and colours of spring on the romantic Lake Maggiore: in the Camellia Park, one of the richest camellia parks in the world thanks to its more than 10,000 square metres, you can admire almost a thousand different varieties of camellias. The heart of the event is the scientific exhibition that, inside a large tent, offers about 250 varieties of cut camellias, divided into different species, hybrids and cultivars from parks and private gardens. The event is enriched by a market of camellias, tastings of black tea produced in Ticino and the appreciated tea obtained from the small plantation of Camellia Sinensis on Monte Verità.

It will be possible to taste, in addition to this delicious 0 km tea, the Camelia chocolate, which combines the excellence of Swiss chocolate with the unmistakable aroma of Camellia Sinensis. Concerts and shows for children will be further ingredients of the festival, open to the public every day from Wednesday 25 to Sunday 29 March, from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

For more information about the event and the tourist and accommodation offer in Locarno:

www.ascona-locarno.com