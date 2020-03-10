A Tibetan bridge… On the Ticino

A panoramic view and a hint of thrill: this is the charm of a Tibetan bridge, particular structures that link mountainsides and provide feelings, sometimes also “in our backyard”.

In the valley of Ticino, very particular for the context that hosts it: there is the Tibetan bridge created by the Ticino park in Turbigo , that allows to cross the downloader canal of the “EdisonPower” central, a disagreeable name for a nice watercourse that in fact looks like a river between woody banks.

The bridge is suspended 8 metres above the water surface, and is a steel and wood structure about 70 metres long, which can be walked in a single file and with that minimum of care that is always required on a Tibetan bridge.

The Tibetan bridge of Turbigo is known to those who live in the area, but also to many hikers, who love the Ticino valley, including those who go by mountain bike. For others, it can be a curious discovery.

How to get to the Tibetan bridge of Turbigo

Follow the road towards Tre Salti, on the right of the state road leaving Turbigo and going towards Piedmont (on Google Maps you will find the “Tre Salti road”). In Tre Salti there is a car park in the unpaved area next to the music pub La Cabotina.

Immediately behind the car park there is the bridge: it gives access to a large wooded “island” between the waters of Ticino, those of the canal and those of the Turbighetto canal. This last waterway can be crossed with another small bridge, returning to the “mainland” of Turbigo. Nearby there is also the beach of “Tre Salti”.