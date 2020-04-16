“Knock knock”: the Piatti Foundation’s work with autistic children continues online

The experimental tele-rehabilitation project “Knock knock – Piatti Foundation, at home with autistic children” is giving encouraging results, for both children with disabilities and their families, who the Foundation is taking care of.

With the help of telephone interviews, video calls and videoconferences, the programme provides the opportunity for the child and its parents to continue, at home, the cognitive and behavioural rehabilitation activities that they started in the Foundation’s centres in Milan, Varese and Besozzo, which have been forced to suspend their work during this health emergency.

In the 10 days since the start of the tele-rehabilitation service, 140 families have been helped, with a total of 338 interventions by Piatti Foundation specialists; the interventions carried out include psychomotility, logopedia, teaching and remote Parent Training, which have been created for the families of people with disabilities, to give them advice and support.