“Knock knock”: the Piatti Foundation’s work with autistic children continues online
One hundred and forty families have been helped by the experimental tele-rehabilitation project “Toc Toc – Fondazione Piatti a casa dei bambini con autismo”, which is giving encouraging results
The experimental tele-rehabilitation project “Knock knock – Piatti Foundation, at home with autistic children” is giving encouraging results, for both children with disabilities and their families, who the Foundation is taking care of.
With the help of telephone interviews, video calls and videoconferences, the programme provides the opportunity for the child and its parents to continue, at home, the cognitive and behavioural rehabilitation activities that they started in the Foundation’s centres in Milan, Varese and Besozzo, which have been forced to suspend their work during this health emergency.
In the 10 days since the start of the tele-rehabilitation service, 140 families have been helped, with a total of 338 interventions by Piatti Foundation specialists; the interventions carried out include psychomotility, logopedia, teaching and remote Parent Training, which have been created for the families of people with disabilities, to give them advice and support.
In order to cover the costs for the “Knock knock” project and for the purchase of masks, gloves and disinfectants, which are essential to protect the guests and staff at the 9 residential centres still operating, the Piatti Foundation has launched an online fundraising campaign.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Damiano Franzetti su Ottantacinque casi di contagio al don Gnocchi di Malnate
Enzo Sarracino su Torna il Distretto 51
danilo_picciocchi su Ottantacinque casi di contagio al don Gnocchi di Malnate
Paolo52 su Gutierrez: "L'epidemia c'è ma è sotto controllo"
Renzo Stagni su A Robbio positivo oltre il 10% dei cittadini analizzati
Romano Antonio Anna Amodeo su Coronavirus, deceduta la paziente della Focris risultata positiva. La nipote: "Si faccia chiarezza"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.