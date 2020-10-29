In November, Web Marketing Festival returns, in a hybrid version
After last June’s pioneering online version, from 19 to 21 November, the Web Marketing Festival is returning for a three-day event dedicated to innovation, technology and digital technology.
On 19,20 and 21 November, the claim accompanying the inauguration of WMF, the largest Festival on Digital and Social Innovation will once again be “We Make Future”.
This will be the second festival this year, after the success of last June’s pioneering hybrid version, a special edition that managed to reach over a million online users and provide a solid base for the organisation of the event in November.
“The largest hybrid festival in the world”. This is how the November WMF is being presented; the festival will focus on the world of innovation, with an all-round analysis, through training (with over 60 themed rooms) and with moments dedicated to current affairs, culture, the world of business and the future, addressing and investigating the main technological innovations and their social potential.
It is a very rich agenda, thanks to the participation of more than 500 speakers and guests from all over the world and more than 80 events dedicated to the state of the art of innovation in Italy and around the world, and to training on many topics including eSports, Gaming, Web Marketing, ONP, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Robotics, IoT, the Circular Economy, Social Media, Open Innovation, Blockchain, Automotive, Aerospace, Cyberbullying, Sustainability, Health Tech, Entrepreneurship and Publishing, and moments reserved for the presentation of new books.
The events on the agenda will have the Expo Area as a backdrop (over 500 sponsors and partners hosted last year), which will welcome the most important organisations in the tech world and offer various opportunities for networking among all of the participants and professionals. The mainstage will also host the final phase of the Start-up Competition, which is now in its 8th year and which has been confirmed, with over 2500 pitch candidates and prizes worth over €1 million in previous years. It is the biggest start-up competition in Italy.
The November WMF training programme is can be found on the website, where the list of speakers is also published. Soon, the full agenda of initiatives and events will be made available, as well as all the information on the largest hybrid Festival on Innovation.
WMF – The largest Festival on Digital and Social Innovation
With over 21,000 attendees registered in three days of the past festival, 500 exhibitors and partners and 500 speakers from all over the world, WMF is the largest Festival on Digital and Social Innovation. Conceived and produced by the Search On Media Group, in 2020, WMF has made a double appearance: WMF Online (the first widespread, hybrid festival created during the health emergency, which on 4, 5 and 6 June reached over one million online users) and WMF2020, which will be a hybrid version, on 19, 20 and 21 November.
Translated by Adriana Bocse
Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook
