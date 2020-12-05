Didactic videos about the Ticino to get ready for the trip “when it is allowed”

The Ticino Park activities for children are coming back online with a new project addressed to students and teachers to introduce some environmental knowledge and themes to get ready for the trips along our “Fiume Azzurro” (Light-blue River), when we are allowed to do so again.

This project is called #inlineacolParcoTicino and it is a natural implementation of #evadicolParcoTicino, which was launched during the spring lockdown to keep in touch with the families.

Every week the park will post some didactic videos for the primary and middle school.

These videos are meant to be an active and lively support for the activities that teachers carry out, in order to deepen many themes linked to the natural environment and its defence, but also to agriculture, history, and to the human activities on the territory. This is a unique opportunity to get ready for some trips on the territory, and discover the Fiume Azzurro valley, when it is allowed.

Getting to know the Ticino Park’s nature and history, linking them to great environmental issues that are now becoming a challenge for the whole world, such as environmental sustainability and the effects of climate change on ecosystems, discovering our territory and understanding how to protect and love it: these are all the objectives that we need to propose to children!

Adhering to this initiative it’s cost-free and all schools are free to join. By filling in the form (at this link ) teachers will be able to promptly receive updates about the didactic proposal promoted by the Park, as well as workshops and training courses dedicated to them.

For further information please consult the Ticino Park website .

Translated by Mariachiara Bignoli and Edoardo Graziani

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke