When people used to ski on the Campo dei Fiori

Going skiing on the Campo dei Fiori. In the 1970s it was possible to do so and there was even a “rudimentary” ski lift available for skiers.

This is shown in Roberto Gorini’s video, which has been reposted on our group Today in Varese province. In this very interesting and curious video, you can see skiers going down from “Punta di mezzo” and then returning back up dragged along by a cable with a plate: in other words, the old-time ski lifts. There was a lot of snow, a beautiful sun and all around “our” Alps. How could you not be assaulted by a little piece of nostalgy. Here we propose to you the post with his video

Translated by Mariachiara Bignoli

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke