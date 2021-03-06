Amsterdam, how to get there from Rome: all of the transport solutions

How to go from Rome to Amsterdam, and get around the Dutch city

Amsterdam is a popular destination for a great many European tourists. Once you arrive in the Dutch city, you can choose a private Amsterdam Malaga Roma Olbia airport transfer taxi to reach the hotel and the most interesting places in the city. Which airlines fly from Rome to Amsterdam, and what options are available when you arrive?

Amsterdam, the airlines that fly from Rome

Which airlines fly to Amsterdam from Rome?

Alitalia

Vueling

EasyJet

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. This is the Dutch national airline.

Flights can be booked on the websites of the airlines, at travel agencies, or directly at the airports in Rome, at the ticket offices.

Rome – Amsterdam by train

The train to Amsterdam leaves Rome from Termini Station. The journey time is 17 ½ hours, for a distance of almost 1300 kilometres. There is one change. The first train goes directly from Rome to Munich, and from there, you take the train to the centre of Amsterdam.

A pleasant option is to take the night train to Munich and then change to the day train from Munich to Amsterdam.

How to get from Rome to Amsterdam by coach

Amsterdam can easily be reached from Rome, with Flixbus. The company has two stops in Rome, one in Fiumicino and one in Ciampino, near the respective airports. The coach can be booked online, and the journey may include changes. If this is the case, the ticket will immediately indicate where and how to change. There is also room for bicycles available, but this must be booked in advance.

If you don’t want to use the Flixbus, you can ask at the travel agency if there are private companies available, in order to organise different changes.

Amsterdam: getting around the city

Once you arrive in Amsterdam, what transport options are there? The journey from Rome takes you either to the city centre or to the nearest airport of Schiphol. From there, you can take either public or private transport. For example,

the metro connects the airport with different parts of the city, even the suburbs. There are 4 lines, and they operate from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Trams and buses . The trams have 18 lines, and are excellent for getting around the old town and around the city, in general. On the other hand, there are 12 local buses and there are also night buses, which run from midnight to 6 a.m. The buses also have video cameras.

In Amsterdam, taxis cost €7.50 for the first two kilometres, which drops to €2 for subsequent kilometres. In the central areas, or to get to hotels, they are more expensive.

It is a cross between a taxi and a train. You get your ticket at the station or directly on the train.

Water Taxi . To make the experience for tourists unique, from Amsterdam Central Station, there are taxis that go along the canals of the River Amstel. The ride costs a minimum of €25. Alternatively, there are boats and ferries.

. To make the experience for tourists unique, from Amsterdam Central Station, there are taxis that go along the canals of the River Amstel. The ride costs a minimum of €25. Alternatively, there are boats and ferries. Bike rental. There are plenty of bike sharing points, if you want to get around the city by bicycle.

Translated by Graziani Edoardo, Perinelli Giorgia, Rota Andrea and Tropolini Alessia

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook