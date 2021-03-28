Chef Davide Aviano comes home: after leaving the Langhe, its engagement in a hotel in Varese

There is sad and happy news contained in the message that Davide Aviano, one of the Masterchef 7 semi-finalist (he came 4th in 2017, when Simone Scipioni won), launched from the Facebook page of its Locanda del Centro in Castiglione Falletto, in the Langhe. It is a farewell message after only one year of business, but it also carries with it an announcement of the chef’s return in ‘his’ Varese. However, it was a crucial year: it was February 2020 when the doors of the inn with rooms in one of the most popular touristic resorts in Italy opened, few days before the first national lockdown.

“What has always characterised us is our belief in dreams… and every choice we have made has always been made from the heart… When we decided a year ago to open our Locanda here in the Langhe, we were elated with joy. We invested everything of ourselves: passion, effort, savings.

Then, on the day of the inauguration we looked around smiling because we had achieved what the Locanda was for us: hospitality, the desire to always offer the best in food and wine.

It was a year rich in satisfaction, but also an exceedingly difficult and unpredictable one.

For this reason, with such sadness in our hearts, we have decided to sell our Locanda. We are going back to Varese to follow new dreams and new adventures. We want to thank all the people that came to visit us at the Locanda… for the support, for the compliments, for the encouragements”.

AN OPENING DURING LOCKDOWN

“We opened on 7 February, to be more precise. After a month, COVID-19 arrived. In fact, we worked for five months, with huge initial investments. So, we took this decision, which was a very tough one, but necessary: We preferred to leave with our counts in order rather than risk not paying who worked with us”, Davide Aviano explained to VareseNews.

“After all, the outlooks in those areas are not short-term: “it’s an area that mainly works on tourism, especially originating from the USA, Brazil, Asia and northern Europe. They are foreign tourists and you never know when they will return to that part of Italy,” he explained.

And thus, Davide and Annalisa, his beloved wife, come back home: Their adventure continues and goes on in the shadow of the Torre Civica. “We have chosen to come back to our city: The community in Varese has shown us a lot of affection. Many have come to visit us in the Langhe, but they also have supported us from afar: So, we thought it would be nice to start again from our home.”

THE PROJECT IN VARESE: GOURMET CUISINE IN A CITY RESTAURANT

How are you going to restart?

Davide continued: “the project is the same of Castiglione Falletto, but with a wider society. Indeed, I’ll be partnered with three other members, whom I thank for the opportunity they gave me to restart from here. Leaving the Langhe, in Piedmont, wasn’t easy for me, and I also considered going back to work in hospital. But this job gave me so much and these people have convinced me I still have much to offer: I thank them for this reason, for supporting and allowing Annalisa and me to run such an amazing restaurant.”

What restaurant are we talking about?

“Pinocchio 1826, which is the restaurant inside the Art Hotel. It’s an extremely wonderful place. It immediately fascinated me for its elegance, its romance and, in short, for its beauty.

I’ve taken a special opportunity to have in one go a charming seat and a central position. I have to admit it: when I start to work in the morning, I see Piazza Monte Grappa tower and I feel good.”

Have you already started?

“Yes, we are already in the kitchen. But we have restrictions because of COVID: so we can just work for the restaurant customers. Meanwhile, however, we created a delivery menu, that will start in earnest soon: when this is about to happen, we will announce it on social-media. The first will be the Easter menu.”

TOGETHER WITH ANNALISA: FOR THE NEW ADVENTURE THE “FAMILY” EXTENDS

Who will be your partners in this new challenge?

“First of all, Annalisa, who is my muse and my adventure companion: but from the Langhe I also bring with me my sous chef, who I met there. His name is Vincenzo, 27, he comes from Turin but he was born in Campania. He became part of the family. We also want to provide a very accurate gourmet service, which has to be based not only on the territory row materials but also on the catering. For this reason, Stefano Carnelli, who has an extraordinary experience in this field and is already headwaiter of Gallia hotel restaurant, in Milan, will assist Annalisa in the dining room.”

Translated by Bonanomi Vittoria, Ovalle Charlotte, Perinelli Giorgia, Tropolini Alessia

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke