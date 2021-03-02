Eddy Ravasi the prophecy of Ivan Basso: “One day you’ll run for me”

Among the twenty runners of the new Eolo-Kometa there is also an athlete from the province of Varese, one of the – unfortunately few – who are perpetuating the very long tradition of our territory in the world of great cycling. Edward Ravasi, 26, a native of Besnate and a resident of Comerio since some time is also the only color bearer of the team coming from a higher category formation (the World Tour) and also for this reason he is among the most anticipated of the team based in Busto Arsizio.

After four seasons among the “pros” with Team UAE, preceded by two internships with Lampre, Ravasi has embraced the cause of the team made by Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador and is now ready to take on his responsibilities within the Eolo with which he has already made his first retreat and with which he is preparing to work again in Oliva (Spain) in the second phase of collective preparation.

“Edward, what was the path that brought you from the World Tour to the Professional category, to wear the Eolo-Kometa light blue jersey?”

“I had the opportunity to stay in UAE, a team with which I’ve had a great experience in recent years, but already at the beginning of 2020 I had thought about the possibility of a change. When the news of the new Eolo-Kometa came out, I first of all thought it was a good initiative both at the level of our territory and for Italian cycling. Then I thought about Ivan because I know him and his way of taking on every task with the utmost professionalism. He seemed to me to be a suitable person to manage a broad-based program like the new team’s one. In August there were the first contacts among me, my agent Quinziato and the team.”

“And the negotiation went through.”

“Exactly. I was immediately flattered by the welcome they gave me and when they showed me the project something happened in me, I knew it was what I wanted. In the UAE, as I said, the experience was beautiful but I had some ups and downs that slowed me down. With the Eolo-Kometa I find the tranquility and the right motivation to see how far I can go and also there is an organization equal to that of higher-profile teams here. I’m 26 years old, those that are arriving are the seasons where I can collect what I expect from my career. And then, in some way, a kind of prophecy comes true.”

Ravasi riding in UAE jersey, a few years ago

“Tell us about it!”

“A few years ago, when I was still an amateur, during a training session I met Basso, who was perhaps in his last season as a professional. We rode together, we talked to each other and when we said goodbye he said to me: “Sooner or later I’ll have you as a rider”. Well, this is it.

“Do you already have an idea of your schedule and your role in the team?”

“As far as the competitive side is concerned, a lot will also depend on the allocation of wild cards for the Giro d’Italia and other competitions. My preparation has started in a less strong way than in the past because the idea is to focus on races from spring onwards even if the debut will be on January 24 in the GP Valencia. Then I should stay in Spain until the end of February with the Vuelta Valenciana and the Vuelta Andalusia. For the role, I know that there are expectations on me: I just say that I feel confidence and serenity around me, the condition I was looking for”.

Translated by Andrea Rota and Adriana Bocse

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke