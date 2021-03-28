Varese News

Oscar winner Jeremy Irons, the narrator of the Egyptian Museum

The British actor is narrating the new documentary about the history of Turin’s Egyptian Museum. Filming was done during the last few days, in the halls of the museum, mainly in the Gallery of the Kings.

The British actor Jeremy Irons is narrating the new documentary about the history of Turin’s Egyptian Museum.

 

Irons, who won an Oscar in 1991 and who has starred in many successful movies (including Giuseppe Tornatore’s “La Corrispondenza”, which is set on Lake Orta), will be the special narrator who leads viewers to discover this cultural highlight of Turin and of Italy. Filming was done during the last few days, in the halls of the Egyptian Museum, mainly in the Gallery of the Kings.

 

Several sets were built for the occasion, with 200 extra artificial lights in addition to the normal lighting, and a large film crew was involved. All of the most important exhibits in the Museum were filmed, taking advantage of the period of temporary closure to the public.

 

The new docufilm is one of the most important projects on the history of the Egyptian Museum in Turin, and was produced with the aim of promoting it to a wider international audience.

 

Translated by Riccardo Bianchi, Andrei Aldea

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook

SSML
