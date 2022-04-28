Recipe videos in English, which use food scraps. The EWWR in Caravate is also this.

During the European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR), all of the teachers at the “G.A. Frattini” Middle School in Caravate organised initiatives and activities that focused on sustainability issues.

Throughout the week, from 20 to 28 November, and during some moments of sharing and reflection on important issues, the students were asked to make an active and concrete commitment. Parents and students participated in the week for waste reduction, by preparing recipes using food scraps.

In year eight, students created recipe videos in English and shared them with their classmates.

On National Tree Day, a Poetry Tree and a Children’s Rights Tree (an advent tree with rights that the students wrote in English) were made and displayed in the school corridors.

The science and technology teachers carried out activities on the 2030 Agenda, preparing posters, presentations and short videos.

During the school’s Open Day, on Saturday 28 November, the teachers shared initiatives and events with parents and future students.

The week ended with the Ecology Day proposed by Caravate municipal council, an initiative in which students, citizens and teachers were encouraged to participate, to share good practices and ensure that important issues like environmental sustainability do not remain just words, but become concrete actions.

More information on past and future initiatives can be found on the Padlet website dedicated to the project, Green School.

Translated by Bernasconi Tea and Bosio Fiorelisa

Reviewed by prof. Rolf Cook