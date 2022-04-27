Revolution on two wheels with the Milan metropolitan cycle paths (which go as far as Varese)

In the development plan of the “Cambio” cycle paths, the routes reach the province of Varese with two corridors that go on one side to Gallarate and on the other to Saronno and Malpensa.

A project approved by the Metropolitan Council of Milan. An ambitious and much awaited project by those who love to travel by bicycle, to create and systematize a network of cycle paths capable of forming a real “bicycle metro”​​.

The project is the ​​Biciplan “Cambio”​​, and includes ​24 super-cycle paths​: 4 circular, 16 radial and 4 greenways. In total 24 routes designed to connect schools, businesses, train stations, hospitals, parks and museums​, from the hinterland, to the heart of Milan, and vice versa and ​to connect the municipalities​.

The objectives of the Metropolitan City of Milan, for which ​​a 250 million euro plan​ has been estimated, are very ambitious. They plan to reach 20% of total journeys by bicycle and 10% of intercommunal journeys.

Cambio is a system project that integrates environmental protection, safety, economic development and general well-being. The development of cycling leads to reducing climate-altering emissions, to creating green corridors for the protection of biodiversity, to making travel safer for all types of cyclists, to improving public health by increasing the daily opportunities for exercise and movement. Furthermore, a decrease in travel congestion is correlated with an increase in productivity and the development of local economies.

Paths as far as the province of Varese

In the “Cambio” plan, cycle paths reach as far as the province of Varese with two routes going to Legnano and Gallarate on one side and Saronno and Malpensa on the other. Not to mention that it intersects the greenway from Pavia to Lake Maggiore.

Cambio‘s network of cycle path corridors combines a directionality from/to the centre with interconnecting paths throughout the whole metropolitan area: circular paths intersect with radial paths and greenways.

These paths are called super-cycle paths: they are designed for heavy bicycle traffic and suitable for a high cruising speed, compatible with a widespread use of bicycles, including electric bikes, for medium-length daily trips (between 5 and 15 km). The Cambio network supports daily and purposeful cycling, to make cycling the most logical choice for all people to get around every day.

However, the objective of a biciplan is not to define all cycle paths in detail, but to identify the primary corridors at a metropolitan level and to provide technical and economic planning to be outlined in subsequent stages at local level with feasibility studies, final and executive planning and the necessary construction works.

Translated by Bosio Fiorelisa and Ruga Chiara

Reviewed by prof. Robert Clarke