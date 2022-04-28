The geological history of the Pineta Park

The geological history of the Pineta Park explained in a video. The short documentary was produced by the park, by the Volunteer Ecological Guard (VEG) Alessandro Berlusconi. “The 4860 hectares of the Pineta Park are situated in the belt of the upper Lombard plain, an area that extends along the entire side of the Alps,” the video maker explained. “The Pineta Park was formed in the Pleistocene Epoch, 1.5 million years ago; it is made up of terraced surfaces of morainic origin (the transportation and deposition of sediments by glaciers). In addition to the terraces, the morphology is irregular, because of the erosion by the four main torrential rivers. These are precisely what determined the shapes of the Pineta Park over the last few hundred thousand years. In this video, we are going to retrace the history of the Pineta Park and of our areas, learning about the mechanisms linked to the ice ages.”

Translated by Giada Colnago and Alessia Castagna

Reviewed by prof. Rolf Cook