The geological history of the Pineta Park explained in a video
The short documentary has been produced by the nature park, by Alessandro Berlusconi, to teach about the natural mechanisms linked to the ice ages.
The geological history of the Pineta Park
The geological history of the Pineta Park explained in a video. The short documentary was produced by the park, by the Volunteer Ecological Guard (VEG) Alessandro Berlusconi. “The 4860 hectares of the Pineta Park are situated in the belt of the upper Lombard plain, an area that extends along the entire side of the Alps,” the video maker explained. “The Pineta Park was formed in the Pleistocene Epoch, 1.5 million years ago; it is made up of terraced surfaces of morainic origin (the transportation and deposition of sediments by glaciers). In addition to the terraces, the morphology is irregular, because of the erosion by the four main torrential rivers. These are precisely what determined the shapes of the Pineta Park over the last few hundred thousand years. In this video, we are going to retrace the history of the Pineta Park and of our areas, learning about the mechanisms linked to the ice ages.”
Translated by Giada Colnago and Alessia Castagna
Reviewed by prof. Rolf Cook
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Andrea Camurani su Processo a giugno per i vandalismi alla via crucis di San Pietro a Gemonio
carlo_colombo su Processo a giugno per i vandalismi alla via crucis di San Pietro a Gemonio
carlo_colombo su Imbrattata con la svastica “la pietra d’inciampo” di Gallarate
Enrico Zanzi su Fortitudo battuta a Masnago. Openjobmetis, 103 punti per la festa salvezza
brigitte vanoli su L’ultimo sopravvissuto a Dachau: Enrico Vanzini “cittadino“ di Fagnano Olona
Giuseppe Brognoli su Il Movimento 5 Stelle e la preoccupazione per i dissuasori danneggiati di piazza Italia a Samarate
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.