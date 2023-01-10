EVERYTHING IS READY IN LEGGIUNO FOR THE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS OF 2022. HERE ARE ALL THE SPECIFICS

On Saturday, December 3, at 5:30 p.m., the gates of Christmas Lights will open to the public to reveal a path made of thousands of LED lights, decorations, and installations that are capable of making adults and children dream.

December 3, 2022–January 8, 2023

Event with fees

Leggiuno, VA

Leggiuno Municipality

Everything is ready in Leggiuno to light up the Christmas magic. On Saturday, December 3, at 5:30 p.m., the gates of Christmas Lights will open to the public to reveal a path made of thousands of LED lights, decorations, and installations, which are capable of making even the skeptics’ dream come true.

From the oratory to the church and then down into the grove, in this village of just over 3,500 inhabitants, Christmas has already arrived thanks to the skilful hands of Lino Betti and the many volunteers who, since October 1 and until a few hours ago, built this unique and spectacular set-up, piece by piece. It is one of those that “turns heads,” but above all, surprises and amazes anyone who enters this “great little magic,” which was born a little by chance a few years ago and today is among the most-awaited events during the Christmas season.

The story of the Christmas lights began, indeed, with the setting up of a private home, as creator Lino Betti told us. The house was so well prepared for Christmas that word spread throughout the municipality, then to neighboring municipalities, and all the way across the Varese Province. Of course, the house will be set up again this year.

Nowadays, the Christmas Lights have become famous throughout Italy, so much so that visitors from outside the province are already expected for next month, while tickets for several visiting slots are already sold out.

So, a great success is expected again this year, while from a logistical point of view, the event will replicate the organization that took place last year in Laveno Mombello: entrance by reservation only, a paid ticket, to ensure a regulated flow of people and to prevent the small village from being “blocked up.” During the event, which will also be open on working days, stands will provide hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Leggiuno will therefore become a true Christmas village, not only for the new skating rink, the life-size nativity scene, the beautiful Christmas lights around the parish church or the whole oratory, or for the famous “enchanted forest” where all little children will be able to meet, on certain days, Santa Claus or The Befana, but for the atmosphere that can be felt everywhere. Here, many shopkeepers are getting ready for the event, offering special menus or special services to welcome visitors. Besides, many citizens are involved in making it a success.

“This is an event that gives prestige to the village, and we are very happy to see it come back to Leggiuno.” We have worked closely with the organization to fine-tune the whole event. It is an important event, and we hope that the organization’s team in charge can help us manage the flow of people and ensure that there is no inconvenience for the residents. “It is an event that impacts the whole area, starting with the shopkeepers,” explained Mayor Giovanni Parmigiani.

With him, Deputy Mayor Daniele Fantoni, Culture Councilor Alessio Molinari, and the Councillor delegated to Associations, Iseo Barco, also explained how the administration has worked to organize collateral events. Visitors will find a route of more than 70 nativity scenes through the streets of Leggiuno and Sangiano, which will be inaugurated on December 8 with a walk organized together with the Lezedunum association and the lighting of the Christmas tree in the town square. In addition, on the evening of December 5, there will be a special visit to the Lucine di Leggiuno, dedicated to the students of the town’s schools, from primary to middle school, with over 240 pupils.

TICKETS AND PRICES

The inauguration is set for Saturday, December 3 at 5.30 p.m., and the conclusion is set for January 8.The access will be staggered every thirty minutes, and the tickets can be purchased online on the website www.lucinedinatale.it, so you’ll be sure to get your access and avoid the ticket queue.

The full-price ticket is €9 (€7 if you buy it online), and the reduced-price ticket is €7 (€5 if you buy it online) for children aged 3 to 12, disabled people, and their caretakers. Admission for children aged 0 to 2 is free. There is also a VIP option for €18 available, which includes fast-lane access, a ceramic mug, and a cup of hot chocolate or mulled wine.

REDUCED PRICE FOR LEGGIUNO RESIDENTS

For all the Leggiuno residents, the municipal administration and the organization have decided to set a discounted price of €5 for adults and €4 for children. The price is valid every day with the presentation of a residency document at the ticket office. Children under 2 years old enter for free (www.lucinedinatale.it).

BY TRAIN

Sangiano (VA) railway station is 15 minutes’ walk from the Christmas Lights.

THE PARKINGS

P1: Campo Sportivo

Entrance from Via Carducci

The Christmas lights will be 12 minutes away by foot.

P2: Campo San Primo

The entrance is on San Primo Street.

The Christmas lights will be 5 minutes away by foot.

P3: Parking facility for disabled people (behind the church)

Entrance is on Gioberti Street, parking is behind the church, and exit is on Santo Stefano Street.

The Christmas lights will be 5 minutes away by foot.

P4: Parking with shuttle service

The entrance to the middle schools is on Dante Alighieri Street.

SHUTTLE TIMETABLE

The shuttle service is free of charge, and it will get you easily to the show.

The service will be available every Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; December 8 and 9; and every day from December 23 to January 8 (except for December 24 and December 31, when the park will be closed).

TRAFFIC AND THE ROAD CLOSURES

In order to ensure the safe execution of the event, the following road changes have been established by the local police: from Saturday, December 3, 2022, to Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

L. RIVA STREET: prohibition of transit from the intersection with Gioberti Street to Gioberti Street n. 19, except for residents and/or house owners with a dedicated pass;

Up to n. 10, there is no parking zone with enforced removal on L. Riva Street.

VENEZIA STREET: prohibition of transit from the intersection with L. Riva Street up to n. 4, except for residents with a dedicated pass.

VENEZIA STREET: two-way traffic only for local residents between n. 12 and the intersection with Contini Street.

SANTO STEFANO STREET: one-way street with Gioberti Street as the direction of travel.

FONTANA VECCHIA STREET: prohibition of transit from the intersection with Piave Street to the Campo Sportivo Parking, except for local residents in a pedestrian zone. The section between the intersection with Carducci Street and the parking zone remains unchanged.

No tow-away exists in the parking spaces on Gioberti Street that are marked with appropriate signs and reserved for the residents of Riva Street 1 to 17 and Venezia Street 2 to 4 with a dedicated pass.

Remember: No traffic changes are planned for the other streets (including Piave, San Primo, Gioberti, Tryeste, and Carducci)

To support commercial activities (from Saturday, December 3, 2022, to Sunday, January 8, 2023, excluding non-working days, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., no tow-away zone is set in Marconi Square parking spaces marked with appropriate signs, reserved for regular customers).

Translated by Lara Bogni, Guido Rovera e Rebecca Nigro

Revised by Nicole Dall’Osto and Matt Regano