In January, DigitaLife will be at the MIV. Give tickets as presents

On 23 January, the film DigitaLife is coming to the MIV Cinema in Varese. The documentary film produced by Varese Web, in collaboration with RAI Cinema and the Fondazione Ente Dello Spettacolo, is coming to cinemas after almost two years of work. It has been a long journey, to which hundreds of people have contributed by sending in their videos.

The film, which was directed by Francesco Raganato, is being presented a few days before, in Milan (at the Anteo Cinema, on 16 January) and Rome (at the Sala Trevi, on 22 January), before it starts the real tour of Italian cinemas, with already 15 scheduled dates and others being organised.

It is coming to Varese on Wednesday, 23 January, with the screening starting at 8.10 p.m. If you present this article at the MIV ticket counter, you can get your tickets at a reduced price.

DigitaLife came from the idea of recounting how the Internet and digital technology have changed everyday life. The documentary film presents more than 50 stories, chosen from hundreds collected in almost two years of work.

The result is a collective story that deals with a number of topics: the birth of the Internet, the loss of a loved one, the evolving world of work, rebirth after a crisis, the search for lost happiness, the opportunity to socialise, travel, sharing experiences and emotions; but also terrorism, the world of information and cyberbullying. All this is accompanied by a vision of hope for the future. DigitaLife is a film that tells the story of a world of connections, sharing and life.