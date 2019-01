Where the Rolls Royce of sledges are made

These are unique, glittering, wooden sledges entirely handmade following a tradition handed down from father to son.

Here below, you can find an interesting video made by Switzerland Tourism to display the mountain destination of Les Diablerets, in the Bernese Alps , where the artisanal activity of the Morerod family is told.

This is fascinating evidence of a typical local production made with passion and skill using local raw materials, such as the ash wood employed in this production because of its characteristics.