Carnival 2019: here are the events in Varese Province

Carnival 2019 is just around the corner, and in many towns in Varese Province, the Pro Locos, schools, associations and local administrations, are busy with the preparations for the events and parades of floats.

Also this year, we have gathered all of the organised events, into one article, in an attempt to make the most of the efforts of the numerous volunteers, who work every year to make this tradition special.

Here is a list of the main events organised in the various towns in Varese Province. If we have missed any, and you want to recommend them to us, you can fill out this form .

All of the events we have collected so far are in this list:

Agra Carnival 2019

Albizzate Carnival 2019

“The Man on the moon, the aliens among us”, this is the theme chosen for Carnival 2019 in Albizzate, which, this year, takes place on 2 March, at 2 p.m., in Piazzale Sefro. The traditional parade of masks and floats starts at 2.30 p.m., and goes along the roads Marconi, Col di Lana, Carabelli, Podgora, Garibaldi, Bruni and Manzoni. At 4 p.m., the parade is expected to arrive in Piazza IV Novembre, where the final stage is being organised, with music and fritters.

Angera Carnival 2019

Arcisate Carnival 2019

Arcisate Carnival 2019 is on Saturday, 9 March: the programme starts at 2 p.m., with the parade of floats setting off from Brenno Useria; at 2.50 p.m., there is the presentation of the floats in front of the town hall in Arcisate; at 3.20 p.m. the parade will arrive at the party area of the Lagozza Park, where Mardi Gras fritters will be served, and the party will begin; at 3.45 p.m., there is the great “Lallo Pampam Show”, a comedy performance, with mime artists, jugglers and tight-rope walkers, featuring unusual instruments, to capture the interest of both young and old alike, giving a lively glimpse of street performance. There will also be giant inflatables. The food court is being managed by the Alpini.

Arsago Seprio Carnival 2019

Azzate Carnival 2019

Azzio Carnival 2019

Barasso Carnival 2019

Bardello Carnival 2019

Bedero Valcuvia Carnival 2019

Besano Carnival 2019

Besano Carnival 2019 is scheduled for Saturday, 9 March: the parade of floats is setting off at 2.30 p.m., from Via Fornaci (from the car park in Nassiriya Park). At 3.30 p.m., arrival and big party in Piazza Mercato, with polenta, savoury snacks and beans cooked by the Alpine Group of Besano. Afterwards, there will be sweet snacks with bread and Nutella, and Mardi Gras fritters, prepared by the Pro Loco. At the end, prizes will be given to the “Most oddball families”, the best and most entertaining masks, and the original group.

Besnate Carnival 2019

Besozzo Carnival 2019

The Pro Loco has scheduled Carnival for the evening of Friday, 8 March, in the Sala Duse. During the evening, there will be the big Carnival parade and the “Mascherina D’Oro” prize-giving ceremony. There will be no shortage of surprises!

Biandronno Carnival 2019

Bisuschio Carnival 2019

Bodio Lomnago Carnival 2019

Brebbia Carnival 2019

Bregano Carnival 2019

Brenta Carnival 2019

Brezzo di Bedero Carnival 2019

Brinzio Carnival 2019

Brissago-Valtravaglia Carnival 2019

Brunello Carnival 2019

Brusimpiano Carnival 2019

On Saturday, 9 March, at midday, there is a risotto lunch in Piazza Lago; at 7.30 p.m., the masked party in the “Mutuo Soccorso” Hall, in Via della Repubblica 7, with aperitif-dinner served by “Aperoad di Rocco”, and music played by a DJ (adults €20.00, children up to 14 years of age, €10.00). The event is being organised by the Pro Loco of Brusimpiano.

Buguggiate Carnival 2019

The Carnival party is on 2 March, entitled “Commedia dell’Arte”. A parade of floats, through the village, is scheduled to set off from Bergora Park, at 2 p.m. Organisation – Pro Loco – Parish Youth Club – local administration.

Busto Arsizio Carnival 2019

Busto Arsizio Carnival 2019 begins on Sunday, 3 March, with the Mayor handing over of the keys of the town to the official masks, “Tarliu” and “Bumbasina”. The parade of floats is scheduled for Saturday, 9 March.

Cadegliano-Viconago Carnival 2019

Cadrezzate Carnival 2019

Cairate Carnival 2019

Cantello Carnival 2019

Caravate Carnival 2019

Cardano al Campo Carnival 2019

Saturday, 9 March, organised by the Pro Loco.

Carnago Carnival 2019

Caronno Pertusella Carnival 2019

Caronno Varesino Carnival 2019

The “S. Giovanni Bosco” parish youth club, with contributions by parents of friends of the parish nursery school, is organising: on Sunday, 3 March, Knights, Princesses, Witches, and a large castle parading along the roads in the town; meeting place is at the parish nursery in Via G. Marconi, at 2 p.m. The parade will end in the courtyard of the “S. Giovanni Bosco” parish youth club, in Via Garibaldi 1, where the party will continue, with games, music, confetti, streamers, and carnival sweets.

Casale Litta Carnival 2019

Casalzuigno Carnival 2019

Casciago Carnival 2019

Casorate Sempione Carnival 2019

Cassano Magnago Carnival 2019

On Sunday, 3 March, starting at 3 p.m., the large parade: the inspiration for this year’s parade is Leonardo Da Vinci and his inventions. There will also be stalls along the roads.

Cassano Valcuvia Carnival 2019

Castellanza Carnival 2019

Castello Cabiaglio Carnival 2019

Castelseprio Carnival 2019

Castelveccana Carnival 2019

Castiglione Olona Carnival 2019

Carnival in Castiglione Olona, Sunday, 3 March 2019: from 2 p.m., in the “C’Era Una Volta …” parish youth club, a parade along the roads in the village, with music, games and a lot of fun; prizes will be given for masks, and Mardi Gras fitters and drinks will be served at the parish youth club. Saturday, 9 March, traditional masked parade in Gornate Superiore, from 2 p.m. (if the weather is bad, there will be a single parade in Castiglione Olona, on Saturday 9 March). More information and updates on the website of the Castiglione Olona Pro Loco.

Castronno Carnival 2019

On Sunday, 3 March, the parade of carnival floats promoted by the Nursery and by the Smile Group, is setting off at 2.30 p.m. Meeting place and start, in the car park in front of the council gym. Destination is Piazza del Comune, which has recently been renovated, and is suitable for community events. Prizes will be given for the best and most entertaining masks, and there will be a performance of comedy juggling by the “Mad Hatter”. There will also be the food stand of the Smile Group, hot chocolate and mulled wine served by the Alpine Group. The theme for Carnival 2019 is: “CARNIVAL UNDER…CONSTRUCTION!”.

Cavaria con Premezzo Carnival 2019

“Fire and Ice” Carnival, on Sunday, 3 March 2019. From 4 p.m., in the market square. At 5.30 p.m., the show “Messer della Brace”; at 6 p.m., the bonfire. The event is being organised by the Pro Loco, in collaboration with the Civil Defence, with sponsorship provided by the local administration.

Cazzago Brabbia Carnival 2019

Cislago Carnival 2019

Cittiglio Carnival 2019

In Cittiglio, Carnival 2019 is being celebrated on 2 March, with a large party for young and old. The meeting point is the Parish Youth Club, at 3 p.m., for a parade through the village. At 4.30 p.m., prizes will be given for the most original masks. At 7.30 p.m., dinner in the FeStìamo Park, with music by “Fahrenheit” and “Drooney”.

On Shrove Tuesday, a party in Cittiglio Alto, from midday, with polenta and sausages served. In the afternoon, games for children and snacks. A home delivery service will be provided for the elderly and disabled (for information, call 347 8262341. If the weather is bad, the afternoon event will take place in the parish youth club).

Clivio Carnival 2019

The “Amici dello Stalett” invite you to Clivio’s traditional carnival, in Piazza Mario Scarpazza, on Sunday, 3 March, from midday, with specialities served, such as risotto “alla cucù”, bread rolls with sausages, and handmade tortelli. In the afternoon, there is the arrival of the carnival float, which is setting off from the parish youth club, and going along the streets of the village, to Piazza Mario Scarpazza.

Cocquio-Trevisago Carnival 2019

Comabbio Carnival 2019

Comerio Carnival 2019

Cremenaga Carnival 2019

Crosio della Valle Carnival 2019

Cuasso al Monte Carnival 2019

Cugliate-Fabiasco Carnival 2019

On Sunday, 3 March, there is the 39th Cugliate Fabiasco Carnival, which is being organised by the Pro Loco. This is the programme: at 1.30 p.m., meeting in Piazza Andreani. At 2 p.m., the parade is setting off, accompanied by the Musical Corps of Cugliate; there will be performances by street artists, and the parade will arrive at the Sports Centre in Via Torino. Risotto will be served to everybody. Prizes will be given to the best floats and groups.

Cunardo Carnival 2019

Curiglia con Monteviasco Carnival 2019

Cuveglio Carnival 2019

On Saturday, 2 March, the 9th Carnival “In The Valley”, which is being organised by the Pro Loco of Cuvio and Cuveglio, with a parade of floats and masked groups. At 2.15 p.m., the parade will set off from Cuveglio, from the Valcuvia shop area; at 2.45 p.m., the parade will stop at the “La Bofalora” shopping centre, and at 3.30 p.m., will arrive at its destination, the Municipal Park in Cuvio.

Cuvio Carnival 2019

Daverio Carnival 2019

Dumenza Carnival 2019

On Saturday, 9 March, a children’s show is being organised by the Pro Loco: at 3 p.m.; 7 p.m., food stands; 9 p.m., music and dancing, with Alessandro. For more information, prolocodumenza@gmail.com.

Duno Carnival 2019

Fagnano Olona Carnival 2019

Ferno Carnival 2019

On Saturday, 9 March, promoted by the Pro Loco and, starting this year, by a number of associations. During the parade, there will also be performances by the folk groups, “Sbandieratori” and “Frustatori”.

Ferrera di Varese Carnival 2019

Gallarate Carnival 2019

On Saturday, 9 March 2019, there is the GallCarnaval.

Galliate Lombardo Carnival 2019

On Saturday, 9 March, Superhero Carnival. At 3 p.m., parade of masks, setting off from the parish youth club. At 4 p.m., games with a clown, and snacks. At 7.30 p.m., dinner together. Book your places by 4 March, at the Bar in Piazza 2.0.

Gavirate Carnival 2019

On Sunday, 3 March, the 40 Carnival of Gavirate, which is being organised by the Pro Loco of Gavirate. In the town centre, starting at 2.30 p.m., a parade of King Scartozz and his Court, floats, the “Whip crackers” of Ferno, and the band “Majorettes”, from Rovello Porro. Then, on Saturday, 9 March, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., there is a costume party at the parish youth club in Oltrona al Lago; all children in costumes, admission is free for everybody.

Gazzada Schianno Carnival 2019

Gemonio Carnival 2019

Gerenzano Carnival 2019

Germignaga Carnival 2019

Golasecca Carnival 2019

Gorla Maggiore Carnival 2019

Gorla Minore Carnival 2019

Gornate Olona Carnival 2019

Traditional costume parade in Gornate Superiore, at 2 p.m. (if the weather is bad on Sunday, 3 March, the parade will be held in Castiglione Olona).

Grantola Carnival 2019

Inarzo Carnival 2019

On Sunday, 3 March 3, in the multi-purpose gym, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. A performance with the clown Sergino, and a fancy dress parade.

Induno Olona Carnival 2019

On Saturday, 2 March, at 3 p.m., Carnival at the “Rebelot” Civic Recreation Centre (in Via Piffaretti). Mardi Gras fritters, icing sugar and chocolate.

Ispra Carnival 2019

Carnival is being celebrated on Saturday, 9 March. From 2.30 p.m., great fun for adults and children, with a large parade of jugglers and children’s shows. At the end of the parade, there will be sausages, Mardi Gras fritters and sweets. The town centre will be closed to traffic.

Jerago con Orago Carnival 2019

Lavena Ponte Tresa Carnival 2019

Laveno-Mombello Carnival 2019

Following the cancellation of the Laveno Carnival last year, which was for the second time in its history, the committee of the Pro Loco, under its chairman Franco Liuzzo, obtained the authorisation from the Parish priest, Don Carlo, and from the Mayor, Ercole Ielmini, and with the collaboration of the Councillor Alvaro Reggiori, of the local police and of the Civil Defence, to hold the carnival parade on Sunday, 10 March. This had already happened, about ten years ago, but at that time, because of bad weather on the Saturday before Lent, the parade was postponed until the first Sunday of Lent. This year, as many of the events in the area are taking place on the Saturday before Lent (although some municipalities have cancelled the event on the first Sunday of Lent) to allow the parade of floats to take place in Laveno, it has been decided to organise the parade on Sunday afternoon, in the centre of Laveno. The programme of Sunday, 10 March, starts at midday, with food being served in Piazza Caduti del Lavoro, which will continue into the evening. At 2.30 p.m., from Monte Sasso del Ferro, you can watch members of the “Volo Libero Lago Maggiore” paragliding club, then at 3 p.m., the parade of floats and masked groups in the town centre. At 4 p.m., prizes will be given to the best costumes, and the paragliding club members will arrive, with a surprise jump. Several groups have already registered their participation, with floats and groups in costume.

Leggiuno Carnival 2019

Lonate Ceppino Carnival 2019

On Sunday, 3 March, at 2 p.m., there is a parade of floats and costumes, along the streets of Lonate. The theme is: What beauty is. Let’s invent and reinvent the works of Leonardo.

Lonate Pozzolo Carnival 2019

Lozza Carnival 2019

Luino Carnival 2019

Luvinate Carnival 2019

Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca Carnival 2019

On Saturday, 9 March, the programme begins at 10 a.m., with the meeting place in Gabella; at 11 a.m., the landing of Emperor Otto I, on the Girardi lakefront, and setting off of the procession to Piazza V. Veneto, a speech by the Emperor and handing over of the keys; at 11.30 a.m., the imperial procession along the streets of the old town, to Piazza Roma (Lower Maccagno); at 12.30 p.m., serving of risött and lüganega. Registration of masks, adult groups in costume; 2 p.m., activities and games for everybody, organised by Associazione Progetto Zattera; at 3.30 p.m., parade and tribute to the masks, awarding of prizes to the best group and mask. (In the event of bad weather, the Carnival of Maccagno will be held in the parish youth club).

Malgesso Carnival 2019

Malnate Carnival 2019

On Saturday, 9 March, party in Piazza delle Tessitrici, at 2.30 p.m., with giant bubbles, a baby dance and inflatables, and a performance by the “Bottega delle Meraviglie”.

Marchirolo Carnival 2019

On Saturday, 2 March, at 11 a.m., opening of the food stand in Piazza Borasio, with barbecue and beer; at 1.45 p.m., gathering of floats in Via F.lli Sapori (in front of Sax Bar); at 2 p.m., a performance by Pelusciano and Sax Bar; at 2.45 p.m., the parade sets off along the streets of the town; at 4.30 p.m., arrival in the square and beginning of the party, with music, fritters and barbecue; at 5.30 p.m., prizes will be given to the best float and the best costume. The event is being organised by the Pro Loco of Marchirolo (if the weather is bad, the event will take place in the multi-purpose hall, starting at 3 p.m.).

Marnate Carnival 2019

Marzio Carnival 2019

Masciago Primo Carnival 2019

Mercallo Carnival 2019

Mesenzana Carnival 2019

Montegrino Valtravaglia Carnival 2019

Monvalle Carnival 2019

Morazzone Carnival 2019

Two events for the Morazzone Carnival: the first, on Sunday, 3 March, is being organised by the Pro Loco. At 2 p.m., meeting in Piazzale Avis, and a parade along the streets, arriving at the parish youth club, where the party will continue (if the weather is bad, this will be postponed to 9 March). On Thursday, 7 March, gathering at 8.30 p.m. for the parade, which starts from the square in front of the middle school and goes to the sports field.

Mornago Carnival 2019

Oggiona con Santo Stefano Carnival 2019

Olgiate Olona Carnival 2019

Origgio Carnival 2019

Orino Carnival 2019

Osmate Carnival 2019

Porto Ceresio Carnival 2019

On Sunday, 3 March, the Carnival of Ceresio is taking place, with the meeting at 2 p.m. And for the little ones, the children’s carnival, in the municipal gym, is at 3 p.m. on Saturday, 2 March.

Porto Valtravaglia Carnival 2019

Rancio Valcuvia Carnival 2019

Ranco Carnival 2019

Saltrio Carnival 2019

Samarate Carnival 2019

On Sunday, 3 March, parade of floats in all of the villages from Verghera to Samarate, with entertainment. On Saturday 9, a repetition in San Macario, again with floats and groups from all of the villages.

Sangiano Carnival 2019

Saronno Carnival 2019

Sesto Calende Carnival 2019

On Sunday, 3 March, the Sesto Carnival: gathering at 1.30 p.m., at the Abbey, at 2 p.m., stop in the town, for the handing over of the keys to Carline Marietta. At 4 p.m., return to the Abbey, for games and Mardi Gras fritters.

Solbiate Arno Carnival 2019

Carnival is returning to Solbiate Arno. After a year’s break, the association “Ne arte ne parte” has confirmed the 2019 parade of Solbiate floats and costumes. The date is for Sunday, 3 March, in the piazza of the former Carabelli shoe factory. From there, the colourful procession will go along the streets in the centre, to Piazza Italia (the market square), where a music point and food stand will be set up. If the weather is bad, the event will be postponed to 9 March.

Solbiate Olona Carnival 2019

On Saturday, 9 March, from 2.30 p.m., games, music, inflatables, costume parade, prizes and food delicacies for everybody, at the parish youth club in Solbiate Olona. The youngest, most original, do-it-yourself and group masks will be awarded.

Somma Lombardo Carnival 2019

Carnival in Somma Lombardy is scheduled for Saturday, 2 March. The day of celebration begins at 1.30 p.m., with the gathering of costumes in Piazza Visconti. The parade will set off at 2 p.m. On arriving in the market area, the keys to the town will be handed over to the Somma masks of Giuvanin and Rosina. Throughout the afternoon, there will be a food stand. If the weather is bad, the party will be postponed until Saturday, 9 March.

Sumirago Carnival 2019

On Sunday, 3 March, in Sumirago, in the “Dal Bello” hall, in the Villa Molino Park, in Via San Lorenzo: at 2.30 p.m., a theatre performance by the parish youth club of Quinzano, followed by a performance of “Puss in Boots”, by the theatre group Artelandia; sweets and fritters will be served throughout the afternoon; at 5.30 p.m., prizes for the “families in costume”.

Taino Carnival 2019

The “San Carlo Borromeo” Pastoral Community and associations are organising the Carnival Parade on Saturday 9 March. The start is in Taino, at 2.45 p.m., in front of the town hall, at 3 p.m., setting off along the streets. At 4 p.m., arrival in the park and costume parade. Games for everybody and snacks.

Ternate Carnival 2019

Tradate Carnival 2019

On Saturday, 9 March, the parade of floats and costumes is returning to Tradate: the theme of this year’s parade is a celebration of Leonardo da Vinci, on the 500th anniversary of his death.

Travedona-Monate Carnival 2019

Tronzano Lago Maggiore Carnival 2019

Uboldo Carnival 2019

Valganna Carnival 2019

Varano Borghi Carnival 2019

Varese Carnival 2019

The Varese Carnival is being organised with a number of events from 2 to 9 March, and the grand parade of floats and costumes on Saturday, 9 March, at 2.30 p.m., starting in Via Sacco. The colourful parade will go along the streets in the centre, and arrive in Piazza Repubblica, at 4.30 p.m., where there will be food stalls, and mulled wine and candyfloss will be served. If the weather is bad, the event will be postponed until Saturday, 16 March.

Vedano Olona Carnival 2019

Vedano Olona is getting ready for Carnival, which is on Sunday, 3 March, with a parade along the streets in the town, and an afternoon of games and practical jokes in the Fara Forni Park. The programme includes meeting at 2 p.m., in Piazzetta della Pace, where the parade will set off, at 2.30 p.m.. On arriving at the Fara Forni Park, costume party and prizes in the 2nd competition for the most creative costume.

Venegono Inferiore Carnival 2019

Venegono Superiore Carnival 2019

The “Beato A. I. Schuster Venegono” Pastoral Community and the Pro Loco of Venegono Superiore are organising a “fabulous Carnival 2019”, for Sunday, 3 March. The meeting place, at 2 p.m., is in Piazza Mercato Venegono Inferiore. The arrival is at 4.30 p.m., at the Shalom parish youth club, with Mardi Gras fritters, and tea for everybody. If the weather is bad, the event will be postponed until 9 March.

Vergiate Carnival 2019

Two dates for Carnival in Vergiate. The great parade of floats is scheduled for Sunday, 3 March, with the meeting in Piazza Matteotti, at 2 p.m. The floats and masks (this year, the theme is “inventions”) will set off at 2.30 p.m. Another “mini” parade is being organised on the following Saturday, 9 March, also at 2 p.m., with a rally in the parish youth club.

Viggiù Carnival 2019

Vizzola Ticino Carnival 2019

