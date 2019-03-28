Five foreign students to discover the Varese area

From Saturday, 5 foreign students, of as many nationalities, are currently guests in the Varese area who are currently spending their year of study and life with Intercultura in a different part of Italy, welcomed, as always, on a voluntary basis by a local family and attending a public school, just like any other Italian teenager.

Thai Toon Toon, Hungarian Kinga, Canadian Joseph and the two Hong Kong-born Nikita and Natalie, will be guided around the Laveno area and its surroundings, not only by local Intercultura volunteers, but also by very special “tour guides”: their foreign peers who are currently spending their school year in Varese: Alexandra from Romania, Johanna from Germany, Najma from Indonesia, Pun and Pop from Thailand, and Ramiro from Argentina.

To confirm the role of real cultural intermediaries held by the Varese volunteers, during the week, two meetings will be held with the citizens:

On Tuesday, 26th March at 5pm there will be at the municipal library “Anonia Pozzi” of Laveno Mombello a meeting titled “Words from the world“, during which, the volunteers will present the educational project of the Intercultura Association and the children will read poetic texts in the original language.

On Friday 29th March at 8.45 pm, at the Franciscum Theater in Mombello, there will be held the theatrical show “Orizzonti in valigia” by Teatro del Sole. On this occasion, the results of the research on social inclusion conducted by the 2nd and 3rd LES classes of the Liceo Sereni di Laveno will be presented, as well as a video on the inclusion made by the students hosted at the local Intercultural Center in Varese.