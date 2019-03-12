Hiking in the Lodano Valley

On Sunday, 17 March, the Luino branch of the Italian Alpine Club (CAI Luino) is organising a loop hike along a comfortable trail in the enchanting Lodano Valley, a side valley of the Vallemaggia, where traces of charcoal pits, some well-preserved mountains, and from different panoramic points, the majestic landscape of the Maggia River, can be seen.

The main occupations were alpine farming and the exploitation of the forest. In the mid-sixteenth century, the first logging and sale of wood was documented, and they continued until 1964. In the nineteenth century, there was an enormous flow of wood from the upper, Ticino valleys to Lake Maggiore, and then to the Lombard plain. This was also the case for the charcoal produced in approximately 200 charcoal pits inventoried. In 2010, a forest reserve of great scientific interest was established in the Lodano valley.

Route: Lodano 337m, Solada d Zòtt 689m, Canigèe 743m, Castèll 804m, Mognèe 899m, Capela d Pèdro 700m, Lodano 337m.

Hiking time 3h 30 – Difference in altitude 562m – Difficulty T2

Transfer by car: Luino/Lodano 1h 15

Organisers Diego – Gianni

Schedule

We remind you that for organisational reasons, the enrolment must be sent by the Thursday evening before the hike.

7.50 a.m. meeting in the Porto Nuovo car park, in Luino.

8 a.m. Participants set off in their own vehicles, for Lodano – no motorway permit needed.

Valid document for crossing national borders.

Appropriate clothing and footwear.

Packed lunch.

Free hiking, with sharing of car expenses.

Warning: each participant in the hike is responsible for his/her own safety.

Participation and insurance: participation in CAI-Luino-organised hikes is open only to CAI members of any national section, and to foreign mountaineering clubs that have a reciprocal agreement. Any non-members who wish to take part in the hikes are required to register on Thursday before the hike, and pay a fee of €10, which includes insurance provided by the headquarters of the Mountain Rescue – Accidents and Civil Liability, without which, participation will not be allowed.

Info and how to take part:

CAI Luino, Via B. Luini 16, Tel/fax 0332 511101; e-mail cailuino@cailuino.it

Tourist Information Luino – Via della Vittoria 1, Luino – Tel 0332-530019; e-mail infopoint@comune.luino.va.it.