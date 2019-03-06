Mountain Bike class with CAI

A Mountain Bike class organized by the CAI of Varese. This class is both for those who want to approach the use of the bike and for those who are already interested, but who want to deepen their knowledge for a conscious use of the bike in the mountains.

The class, in fact, proposes ten theoretical meetings, including, for example, the use of cartography, GPS, a good diet and six practical meetings, with routes of different difficulty and mechanic lessons about fundamental repairs that can remedy the most recurrent failures that may occur during mountain excursions. The presentation evening is on Tuesday,12 March, at 21.15 at the headquarters of Via Speri della Chiesa. For information : http://www.caivarese.it/