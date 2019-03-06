Mountain Bike class with CAI
The presentation evening is on 12 March, at the headquarters of Via Speri della Chiesa
A Mountain Bike class organized by the CAI of Varese. This class is both for those who want to approach the use of the bike and for those who are already interested, but who want to deepen their knowledge for a conscious use of the bike in the mountains.
The class, in fact, proposes ten theoretical meetings, including, for example, the use of cartography, GPS, a good diet and six practical meetings, with routes of different difficulty and mechanic lessons about fundamental repairs that can remedy the most recurrent failures that may occur during mountain excursions. The presentation evening is on Tuesday,12 March, at 21.15 at the headquarters of Via Speri della Chiesa. For information : http://www.caivarese.it/
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Antar3s1988 su Il centro preso nuovamente di mira dai vandali
Felice su "Le primarie un bellissimo sforzo di partecipazione. Mai il cambio con i clic di Rousseau"
brupaoli su Si accendono le telecamere, i boschi "sorvegliati speciali"
Felice su Il centro preso nuovamente di mira dai vandali
Betty81 su Il centro preso nuovamente di mira dai vandali
bruna_milano su Investito da un'auto, muore 24enne
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.