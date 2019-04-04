The Botel becomes an art gallery, for the Marina Taroni exhibition

The Botel, the floating space installed on the waters of the lake in Porto Ceresio, is opening its doors to art. From 6 to 16 April, it will host an exhibition of work by the artist Marina Taroni, inspired by the dialogue between art and nature.

The inauguration of the exhibition is scheduled for Saturday, 6 April, at 6.30 p.m., is by invitation, and will include a reading of poems by Liliana Angela Grassi.

“Biophilic (r)Evolution – Incontro (silente) tra Arte e Natura” is the title that the artist, who has lived in Besano for years, has decided to give the exhibition.

“Nature is overwhelmingly present in the imagination of this contemporary artist, so much so that it has gone from being a model to becoming the central theme,” said the curator, Gina Affinito. “The artist Marina Taroni’s exhibition Biophilic (r)Evolution seeks to be one in which the beauty of nature is not an end in itself, but a search for values linked to man’s awareness of an imperative reconciliation with the Great Mother Earth. In a society that lives by appearance, it is a return to nature, to reconnect with authenticity. The word biophilia means ‘love of life’, and it relates to man’s innate and biological affinity with the natural world. Human beings have the unconscious desire to connect with the nature around them and the sense of well-being and the therapeutic sense that is found by immersing ourselves in landscapes is a throwback to our primordial habitat.”

What provides the extreme closeness of Marina Taroni’s works with nature is the location: the Botel 2.0-0 is the off-grid floating space (the first prototype in Europe), placed on the waters off the lakeside promenade of Porto Ceresio, the first nucleus of a widespread project, whose primary goal is total sustainability of the landscape and of the environment, with no emissions into it. “It is a site-specific exhibition, in which the symbiotic relationship between contents and container can only permeate the visitor to the point of inebriating him and transporting him into a biophilic dimension: this is not a virtual, but an authentic experience, one that is epidermally sincere, to rediscover the contact with what lies beneath us (Mother Earth) and above us (Spirituality).”

Marina Taroni has exhibited in important spaces in Italy and abroad: Milan, Venice, Florence, Rome, Lake Como, Matera, Sardinia, New York, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona and the Principality of Monaco, and her works have been exhibited with artists of the calibre of Warhol, Dali, Arman and also Lodola, Rotella and Kostabi, to name a few.

Her works are published in the Catalogo dell’Arte Moderna – gli Artisti Italiani dal Primo 900 ad Oggi (Catalogue of Modern Art – Italian Artists from the Early 1900s to Today) published by Giorgio Mondadori | Cairo Media Group. The artist is also present in the prestigious DeAgostini Atlante dell’Arte Contemporanea (Atlas of Contemporary Art).

The exhibition can be visited: from Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free entry.