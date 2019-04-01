Wall painting on the front of the Primary School

An original school façade.

In the last few days, Andrea Ravo Mattoni has been busy in Gavirate. He is reproducing Francesco Hayez’s “The last kiss of Romeo and Juliet”, on a wall of the “Risorgimento” Primary School.

Mattoni was called to do this work by the Association “Amici di Fignano”, in collaboration with the “Due Laghi” District and the town council, in order to include this town in the “museo a cielo aperto” (“open-air museum”), that the famous painter is producing on several buildings all around Italy and Europe.

This wall painting is part of a series of events that are intended to bring students, but not only, closer to the world of art.

The organiser of these events is Dr Paolo Cova, a well-known art historian who deals with scientific curatorship, teaching activities and visits to the “worksite”. Art lessons will be organised to involve school children, the community and anyone who wants to take part, thanks also to two conferences, on 31 March and 3 April, in the Sala Consigliare, at 6.30 p.m., in order to make people understand the cultural, historical and artistic aspects of this project and to increase the interest in, and curiosity and passion for art.

The wall painting is large enough to make people feel they are part of the scene, and to enable them to analyse closely this 19th-century, Italian masterpiece, which has been reproduced with mastery and spray paint.

Visits can be booked by telephoning Gavirate Town Council, on 0332 74822.

The inauguration of the work is on Friday 5 April, at 11.30 a.m.