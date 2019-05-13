Discovering the village of Agra
On the afternoon of Saturday 11 May, with CAI Luino, come and visit the “Jewish ghetto”, the ancient washhouses, the arcades and two churches, S. Eusebio and S. Giuseppe, and many other places of great interest
On the afternoon of Saturday 11 May, the Luino branch of the Italian Alpine Club, CAI Luino, is organising a cultural tour of Agra, to learn about its history while walking along its alleyways.
The tour will include such places as the “Jewish ghetto”, the ancient washhouses, the arcades and two churches, S. Eusebio and S. Giuseppe, and many other places of great interest. The visit is being led by an expert in local history, Maurizio Miozzi.
The tour is open to everyone, and there is no need to book.
Programme
The meeting point is the car park of the municipal swimming pool, in Via Lugano, Luino, at 3.30 p.m., when participants will continue, in their own vehicles, to Agra, to the car park of Daini Park.
4 p.m. – start of the tour
6 p.m. – end of the tour.
In the event of bad weather, the tour will proceed under open umbrellas.
Information
CAI Luino, Via B. Luini 16, Tel./Fax: 0332 511101; email: cailuino@cailuino.it.
Luino Tourist Information Office, Via della Vittoria 1, Luino, Tel. 0332 530019; email: infopoint@comune.luino.va.it.
Municipal Tourist Board of Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca, Tel. 0332 562009; email: info@prolocomaccagno.it.
