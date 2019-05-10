Leonardo and the journey: from Malpensa to Rome on foot

Leaving the airport and start walking immediately. From Malpensa you can, and a group of people have already experienced this, thanks to one of the initiatives proposed by the Cammino di Sant’Agostino Association.

Sixteen kilometres in total to arrive in Busto Arsizio. Departure from Volandia, immediately behind the airport and from there, follow the road adjacent to the airport up to Ferno and subsequently, Busto Arsizio.

The route runs along the road and winds along pavements and pedestrian and cycle passages, crossing the forest for a while, in total safety.

The initiative proposed by Renato Ornaghi is part of a series of events including the paths dedicated to Leonardo 500 years after the death of the genius. A path that connects fifty Marian shrines in Lombardy, touching Milan and Pavia.

The airport opens up many possibilities for walkers from all over the world and even Italians. The path that connects the port of call of the moor with Busto Arsizio allows you to immediately enter a historic way such as the Francisca way which then in Pavia joins the Francigena way to reach Rome.

There are other possibilities:

The Cammino di Sant’Agostino which foresees a considerable extension from Pavia to Genoa, passing through the Naviglio Grande first and the Via del Sale then or the stretch that connects Milan to Monza, along the Villoresi and Martesana canals; or with a train to Varese and from there by bus to Lavena Ponte Tresa, then on the Francisca Way.

On the morning of 5th May, the stretch from Volandia to Busto Arsizio was covered, mostly walking on asphalt and through built-up areas. A hard and not very comfortable surface, but also a very useful connection.