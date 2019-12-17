Work to make the Ferrera waterfall safe is underway

The long-awaited work to clean up the access routes to the Fermona waterfall is about to start. Fermona is an important place of tourist and natural interest in the mountain community of Valli del Verbano, which lies on the border between the villages of Ferrera di Varese and Grantola.

The project is for a large, structural intervention, but one that will make it possible for visitors to make full use of it.

There are several problems for this route, which essentially concern the safety of the path that leads to this delightful place, which reached the headlines some time ago, after the rapper, Fedez, chose it as the setting for a video clip for one of his songs.

The work will entail renovating three sections of the steps (in the photo above, one of the points to undergo the intervention, in a rendering of how it will be), which will be carried out using Corten steel, to ensure the durability of the intervention.

The sections concerned are the one that goes from the outfitted track to the lookout, the one that goes from the lookout to a height of 21 metres, and the one that goes from a height of 27.3 metres to a height of 31 metres.

The project also entails the replacement of many wooden fences, the placement of waste bins and of new signs and information boards, the rebuilding of some sections of the wall and of elements (transverse channels, re-modelling of the bottom) in order to channel the rainwater, to reduce the risk of erosion.

The president of the mountain community of Valli del Verbano, Castoldi, said, “The Fermona waterfall is one of the attractions of our territory that deserves to be discovered and enhanced. Among other things, we should consider the fact that it can be reached along a cycle path, which thus allows interconnection between different experiences.”

The work is to be paid for by the mountain community, and will cost around €70,000.