Skiing in Bielmonte, in the heart of the Oasi Zegna

Snow, nature and wonderful white panoramas: the new ski season in the heart of the Oasi Zegna kicked off at full speed. Bielmonte’s ski resorts (1,482 m) have been open from the last 7th December and for this winter lots of activities are programmed (info here).

With sunny ski slopes all the day, also during the week (except on Tuesday and depending on the weather condition) and unforgettable panoramas on the Pianura Padana, Val Sessera and Monte Rosa, Bielmonte is a baby friendly ski area. More than 50 instructors of the two schools and the offer of Consorzio Turistico Alpi Biellesi are dedicated to the small downhill skiers. Also, for children, there is a reduced daily rate (5 euro) that is valid for all the season, if they are accompanied on the slope by a parent with a daily ski pass.

The Oasi Zegna counts on the offer of two different ski schools. The ski school Bielmonte Oasi Zegna has been operating since 1956, with 40 instructors to improve their style or to approach the winter sport for excellence as novices, in total safety. The different ski techniques – snowboard, telemark, cross-country-ski, fun carving, start to competition –are at home here. The school is promoter of the Progetto Educativo Sci (P.E.S.), aimed at schools and it is financed by the Pidemont Region to combine the didactic path to the learning of winter sports disciplines

For information: Scuola Sci Bielmonte Oasi Zegna

tel. 015.744178 www.scuolascibielmonte.it

info@scuolascibielmonte.it

The Ski School Monte Marca Bielmonte offers courses and lessons for beginners, advanced and “race”, to get closer to the world of the competition. But there are also “multi-sport weeks” where, in addition to alpine skiing you can also practise snowboarding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice-skating and much more. The school, which is specialised in teaching people with disabilities, organises the course “SciaLIS”, also aimed at deaf people, for the development of the communication and the homonymous non-competitive slalom.

For information: Scuola Sci Monte Marca Bielmonte

tel. 015.744110 www.scuolascimontemarcabielmonte.it

info@scuolascimontemarcabielmonte.it

In addition, the webpage Bielmonte gives the possibility to be always informed on the weather conditions, by visiting the dedicated section where, thanks to some webcams, it is possible to have a precise live overview of the weather conditions. Among the offered services in the Oasi Zegna there is the rental of the ski resort for occasions to celebrate with whoever you want: on request, at the end of the day, lights and lifts are available for company competitions, birthdays, challenges with friends, training with fellow ski clubbers. Special occasions, that you can also celebrate at night and which can be the pretext to enjoy the facilities exclusively. Thanks to the “Piemonte in pista” initiative, financed by the Piedmont Region, young people under 14 years of age will be able to ski for free on Saturday 28 March and Sunday 29 March. To join: http://www.regione.piemonte.it/piemonteinpista

Winter in Bielmonte offers all kind initiatives: from activities for children to those tailored to the needs of skiers, from opportunities to sample local gastronomic specialties to night outings, mountain watching, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Read more