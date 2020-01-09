Holidays in Verbano, an international showcase

Holidays on Lake Maggiore are being showcased at the most important trade fairs in the sector (Santa Caterina, in a photo by Anna Colombo).

The Verbano area (the two shores of Lake Maggiore, in Piedmont and Lombardy, and the Canton Ticino area) is participating, as a destination with its own stand, at some of the most important international tourism events that focus, particularly, on outdoor tourism. This is one of the activities of the Chamber of Commerce of the Province of Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, which is leading the inter-regional project, Amalake, of which the Chambers of Commerce of Novara and of Varese, and the Lake Maggiore and Valleys Tourist Organisation (OTLMV) are partners.

Active holidays are one of the main themes of the Amalake project. Indeed, Lake Maggiore has many characteristics (landscapes, naturalistic areas, plains, hills and mountains, etc.) that attract the active holiday segment, which is growing strongly. The activity is being funded as part of the 2014-2020 Italy-Switzerland V-A Inter-Regional Cooperation Programme, Project “AMALAKE – Amazing Maggiore: Active Holidays on Lake Maggiore”.

Here are the first events in the new year. The first in the season is from 11-19 January, at CMT in Stuttgart, the world’s largest trade fair that is open to the public, dedicated to tourism and leisure, with over 2000 exhibitors from almost 100 countries. Also in January (from the 17th to the 19th), the tourist destination of “Lake Maggiore” will be present in Helsinki in Finland, with its own stand, at Matka, the most important tourist fair in the Nordic countries, which are demonstrating a growing interest in Lake Maggiore.

The final event is “Ferie for alle” in Herning, Denmark, the second largest tourist event, in terms of the number of visitors, in the Scandinavian countries, from 21-23 February.

The destination stand will promote the entire Lake Maggiore area, Piedmont, Lombardy and Switzerland, thanks to collaboration among the project’s partners (in addition to this Chamber of Commerce, which is the leading partner, the Chambers of Commerce of Novara and of Varese, and the Lake Maggiore and Valleys Tourist Organisation – OTLMV). So, these are three important events for the Lake Maggiore area, which will be presenting its beauty and excellence to the markets of northern Europe, in order to attract more and more visitors from these countries.