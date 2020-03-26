Casciago launches the initiative “Buy locally, risk locally”

In the times of the coronavirus emergency, with everyone forced to stay in their homes and go out as little as possible, there are some who are thinking about how to support local trade.

The Mayor of Casciago, Mirko Reto, an entrepreneur in the packaging and food sector, has come up with the slogan, “Buy locally, Risk locally.”

“I’m also going to suggest it to other mayors in the area,” Reto explained. “The idea is a simple one, and it’s to support local purchases, giving some breathing space to our local producers, who are a resource and a value for our territory. In Casciago, we have farms and direct producers, you can find cheese, eggs, milk, meat and vegetables, and even wine, right on the doorstop, and many of these farmers and breeders are doing home deliveries at this time, when it’s better for everyone to stay at home. I’d like to involve as many local farmers and producers as possible, in agreement with the trade associations, to replicate the initiative in other places. The inhabitants of Casciago have got organised and offer a wide range of top quality, local products, but I think other places, throughout the province and Lombardy, could do likewise.”