Five walks along the paths of Varese Province
From simple walks to genuine hikes. The territory offers many possibilities for anyone who wants to walk in the outdoors, surrounded by nature
During these days, which remind us that spring is near, why not seize the opportunity to take a pleasant walk along the most enchanting paths in the Province? From Lake Maggiore to the Quadronna River, here are five perfect routes to spend a few hours outdoors and to rediscover the territory from a different point of view.
There are 16 kilometres of paths, surrounded by nature, that connect Varese’s Sacro Monte to Villa Porta Bozzolo. The 3V (Via Verde Varesina) starts from Sacro Monte, goes up to the Grand Hotel Campo dei Fiori, and to the fort in Orino, and then down to Villa Bozzolo. Although it is not very long, the route can be demanding, due to the 650m climb and the 1000m descent. The route is still well marked, and the signs have stood the test of time.
Also along the 3V, you will find the paths that connect Arcumeggia to Muceno (Porto Valtravaglia). Entirely surrounded by vegetation, and not particularly difficult, apart from a little descent, the 3V is a wonderful route, with art, nature and important evidence of our recent past.
Nine kilometres pass through woods and by vineyards, providing some delightful views of the lake. The San Quirico Ring (between Angera and Ranco), which is 6.7 km in length, excluding the deviation to the top of the hill, starts from the small church in Uponne, where there is also a car park, where you can leave you car. The path is well marked, and is within the ability of anyone that has a minimum of training, but is not recommended for children or pushchairs, especially in the wooded area.
The walk along the Quadronna River is suitable for everyone. Three kilometres in length, the path connects two roads, one that goes from the Vedano bridge up to Gurone, and another that goes from Malnate to the centre of Vedano Olona.
Then, from Vedano Olona, there is a network of paths all surrounded by nature, that end in Tradate. A very beautiful walk, 16 km in complete safety, perfect for anyone who wants to take just a short relaxing walk.
GO TO THE PAGE “I SENTIERI DEL VARESOTTO”
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
ana sasu su Ana Elena Sasu in mostra alla Nicolini
edobin su Non ci si salva da soli
mauriziomalgarini@alice.it su Non ci si salva da soli
SimonaMicol su Non ci si salva da soli
gbottinelli su Rette del nido e baby sitter: una lettrice lancia un appello al Sindaco di Varese
Felice su Terapie intensive lombarde al limite, lettera a Fontana: "Contenere l'epidemia"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.