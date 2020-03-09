Five walks along the paths of Varese Province

During these days, which remind us that spring is near, why not seize the opportunity to take a pleasant walk along the most enchanting paths in the Province? From Lake Maggiore to the Quadronna River, here are five perfect routes to spend a few hours outdoors and to rediscover the territory from a different point of view.

There are 16 kilometres of paths, surrounded by nature, that connect Varese’s Sacro Monte to Villa Porta Bozzolo. The 3V (Via Verde Varesina) starts from Sacro Monte, goes up to the Grand Hotel Campo dei Fiori, and to the fort in Orino, and then down to Villa Bozzolo. Although it is not very long, the route can be demanding, due to the 650m climb and the 1000m descent. The route is still well marked, and the signs have stood the test of time.

Also along the 3V, you will find the paths that connect Arcumeggia to Muceno (Porto Valtravaglia). Entirely surrounded by vegetation, and not particularly difficult, apart from a little descent, the 3V is a wonderful route, with art, nature and important evidence of our recent past.

Nine kilometres pass through woods and by vineyards, providing some delightful views of the lake. The San Quirico Ring (between Angera and Ranco), which is 6.7 km in length, excluding the deviation to the top of the hill, starts from the small church in Uponne, where there is also a car park, where you can leave you car. The path is well marked, and is within the ability of anyone that has a minimum of training, but is not recommended for children or pushchairs, especially in the wooded area.

The walk along the Quadronna River is suitable for everyone. Three kilometres in length, the path connects two roads , one that goes from the Vedano bridge up to Gurone, and another that goes from Malnate to the centre of Vedano Olona.

Then, from Vedano Olona, there is a network of paths all surrounded by nature, that end in Tradate. A very beautiful walk, 16 km in complete safety, perfect for anyone who wants to take just a short relaxing walk .